Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 13, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020.

If you have ever wanted to show how much you've learned from your life's experiences, then Sunday's astrology will help you.

We have the boldness to speak up for what we think and feel because Mercury, the communication planet is in Sagittarius on Sunday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, so anything that speaks of adventure is welcomed.

The Moon is in Sagittarius, too, so our emotions align with what we desire mentally and physically.

It's a great day for camping, starting a dream or chatting with a friend you've known for a long time.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 13 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Taylor Swift and comedian/actor Jamie Foxx.

You can't help but become the center of attention.

You are fun to be around. People love your company.

You can be sassy but when it comes to speaking the truth, no one is more honest than you.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure and higher learning.

It's a great day to indulge yourself in a good book or a documentary about the world.

You can use your life's experiences and see how they help you to understand how people think and what they are interested in.

If you are in sales, spend a little time researching the latest trends and changes that impact your business market.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

You might come up with a creative idea or find a way to bring in new products and services from another country.

Perhaps you are intrigued by the idea of drop shipping or selling things on a website.

Look at your options or join a group on Facebook and ask for advice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of commitment. You may shy away from relationships that feel restrictive.

You might not want to do anything that requires you to be locked into a deal or contract for an extended period of time.

You may find yourself asking lots of bold questions.

And, if the answers seem ingenuine to you, you may be inclined not to entertain the situation further.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties. If you don't have to do the chore yourself, you might feel like skipping it.

It's a good day to put down all your responsibilities and have fun.

Keep a flexible schedule, if you can. It's a great day to explore.

Perhaps enjoy window shopping or going to different thrift stores and checking out the latest sales.

Or you might like visiting collector sites to see when the next drops will be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of creativity and romance.

You will love doing something artsy and expressive this week.

You might enjoy painting or even finishing a craft that gives voice to what the holidays mean for your family.

You can paint a ceramic with everyone's names on it.

You might enjoy picking up some mistletoe and putting it in a place where people can't avoid being under just for fun.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of home and family. It's a wonderful day to share stories with your closest family members.

If you have photos that need to be framed or images that would make a great collage, spend a little time creating one for your social media headers.

Tag everyone and enjoy reading the comments. It can be so nice to hear everyone's thoughts as they stroll down memory lane.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of communication and short-distance travel.

What a great night for a car ride and to see who has put up their Christmas lights.

You can play fun holiday music in the car and sing carols. You might enjoy making some hot cocoa to take on the road.

Pick up some candy canes to place on your own tree at home at the close of the day. If you have time, perhaps treat yourself to some s'mores.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of money and personal property.

What items do you have that carry with them a deep history?

Do you have collectibles that require insurance? Do you need to add home owner's or renter's insurance to your budget?

It's a good day for securing what you own by protecting it. Take pictures.

Write down what value things have, and if you love to share where you got something and its backstory include that in your notes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of identity. Spend time in the great outdoors.

You may enjoy going outside and roughing it out a little bit.

You may enjoy going snowboarding or taking a walk and then building a snowman if it's snowed.

If the weather permits, go for a walk or take photos of the change in season.

Take a few selfies, too, to remind yourself of this time of year and what it's meant to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of karma and hidden things.

You may be happily surprised to find something that you had lost.

You might find that you left an item over at a friend's house.

You may notice a book you loaned has yet to be returned. So, ask for it.

You can do all sorts of things that bring back culture and knowledge into your life.

Read a book or watch movies. Listen to podcasts or YouTubers who enjoy sharing what they know about pop culture.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of friendships. No one has time for fake friends, so don't bother with them for a day.

It's a great day for you to have a heart-to-heart conversation with a good friend.

You may enjoy an open and honest dialogue about the past or even the future. Be optimistic but also willing to give your truth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius, your sector of career and social standing.

This is a wonderful time to explore jobs that are out of state and maybe give you an opportunity to travel.

If you've always wanted to learn how to fly or to work in the airlines.

Check out what opportunities are available to you and submit your application.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.