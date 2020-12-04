Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 5, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for December 5, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo.

The Moon in Leo is eager to be seen, and it brings out the courageous side to all of us.

In the tarot, Leo is the Sun tarot card, and it encourages us to make positive choices even during difficult times.

The numerology of the day is an 11/2, the Intuitive, a master number.

Famous 11s include Michael Jordan and Prince Charles.

We are encouraged to remain intuitive and connected with our core self.

It's through our core values and our beliefs that we can overcome challenges and put ourselves in a better situation.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, December 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Sometimes your advice is unwelcomed. Yes, it may be sound and good for the person to hear, but if you weren't asked for it, why even say what you're thinking?

If a friend or loved one isn't ready for your wisdom, it sounds more like noise when you share it.

Try to be mindful of the recipient's readiness level instead of yours, even if it's just for today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles, reversed

You are placing importance on things that don't matter.

You might even be losing money or time as a result.

If it's done well, it doesn't have to be perfect. Test and see how people react to the end product.

You may be pleasantly surprised that what is an eyesore to you matters little to them.

But, what you will find is that what you missed, they spot, which is why you need to release your gift to the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands

You may be thinking about taking a trip or going on a vacation.

Only you can decide if air travel is right for you. There are lots of ways to go about making such an important decision.

Whatever you decide to do to get where you need to go, make sure that it's what you are comfortable with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Swords, reversed

Are you criticizing yourself? When you catch yourself being overly critical turn your thinking around and ask what can you learn from this experience.

You might have a beautiful lesson right in front of your eyes. You may even be missing out on it because of your need to judge your efforts.

Try to let go of all that negativity and be a work in progress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

What's your life purpose? With 2020 fast-approaching it is so important for you to find that one thing that makes you feel excited to get out of bed.

Maybe you dislike your job or lost a sense of who you are due to a breakup.

You can rediscover joy by starting with purpose. What makes you happiest? What would you do for free?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands, reversed

So, you made a mistake. You may not be able to fix it, but you will survive.

Soon the time will pass and you'll back at this experience in a new light.

It's hard to hear that now, but remind yourself of other times things didn't work out the way you wanted it to.

You overcame then, and you will do it again now. Time is a healer, so use it to forgive and to try the best you can now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't fall into a bad habit because you think that it will numb the pain. You need that pain because it will keep you driven toward making an important change.

A vice will just numb you and make you think that everything is OK.

Take the time you'd use to release stress unproductively and use it toward your goal.

When you complete this journey, you'll have little regrets about how you handled this phase of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Stop waiting for the right moment when the time to act is now.

You are waiting for someone to give you permission, but you don't need it.

You have a life to live, so do it on your own terms.

You have been waiting around for so long that you think that it's normal not to get what you want unless someone gifts it to you. You are the gift. Know your worth.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You have been moody because you are tired. You haven't been honoring your rest and it's starting to show.

Cut out some of the extra activities you've been planning, especially if they aren't necessary.

Give yourself some time to recoup and then you'll be back to your happy-go-lucky self.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Too many things at the same time can be difficult for anyone.

Is there a way to lift this workload so that you're not shouldering it all yourself?

Maybe there is a friend or family member who can pitch in. Check out a productivity time-saver technique to see if there's a short cut.

You don't want to keep going at this pace for too much longer as it can lead to you feeling burned out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Your heart knows what you need. So listen to it.

You may be weighing the pros and cons but still feeling dissatisfied with the answer.

Consider your core happiness. What is it that your spirit is telling you to try?

What do you think would give you a smile? Do that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You don't have to plan everything. For some things in life we're meant to be spontaneous.

You know how to go with the flow. Let your heart be light. Have fun and drop all those expectations that keep making you try so hard.

You may be surprised by the chance adventures that come your way when you love with your hands open.

