Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, December 13, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs with a prediction for December 13, 2020.

There are so many things happening in the tarot on Sunday, and they impact your daily horoscope in every way.

We are ready to take our life's lessons and apply them in a big way on Sunday.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, it's time for honesty— with yourself and with others.

Sagittarius season intensifies because now there are three planets in Sagittarius — the Sun, the Moon, and Mercury.

With three planets in Sagittarius, being honest is an adventure that requires courage.

It's not easy to say what you really think or feel.

Knowing how to be transparent and impactful takes maturity, and fortunately, Sunday's numerology is a Life Path 11/2, the Intuitive.

The Intuitive speaks from the heart. It shares from experience.

Maybe you have to change something you've been in denial about.

On Sunday, use your own life to understand what you need to be honest about.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Give yourself 'the pep talk'. You may feel one is needed.

You have lots of things going on with preparing for the holidays while working and keeping up with your personal things. It can feel like a lot even if you enjoy all the action.

When you're trying to balance so many things in one day, it can feel like you're being tested to see how much you can handle and what you can do well, or not at all.

For the day, set boundaries that make sense and help you to hit your big goals first then apply your energy to the rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Your opinion matters, but you may need to explore your feelings and ideas.

You may feel aware of what is fair and right in your world. There can be some reaction to a ruling or a legal situation that you feel treated someone unfairly.

You may need time to think this over and consider what caused the outcome to take a turn.

It's a good day for reading up on laws and politics and learning more about the history of truth and what is ethical or why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have a strong need to exert your independence.

You require someone to help you to see the big picture and to not be judgmental with you while you're learning the ropes and making mistakes.

Ask for feedback. Have thick skin when you hear things that you dislike.

You may not enjoy the painful part of these changes but if it helps you to get where you need to go in life, endure.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You may experience a disappointment that can trigger feelings of abandonment.

However, the last thing you need to do when this happens is to withdraw from the world or the people you love and trust.

Try to resist the desire to run from your problems or to avoid answering calls and text messages out of embarrassment.

Everyone goes through hard times; no one is immune.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Intuition is based on experiences, so the more you accumulate the better.

Do things that enrich your life. Give your mind and spirit food for thought.

Read good books. Be a good person. Do something that connects your will to do with your desire to be.

Article continues below

You don't have to always live so concretely. Give your subconscious mind room to speak and work in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are things you may not understand and you may feel anxious about not knowing what a situation means for your life.

You have to learn to trust how things work. You can't control everything.

You have to let go at times and permit the world to turn on its own terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Pay attention to your radar. A red flag is a red flag. You've been backstabbed a few times in the past, even when you knew that you should have listened to your gut.

This time is no different. When you sense that there are things you don't understand or can't put your finger on, pay attention.

You may not be able to change what someone does but at least you can put guards up so that the blow isn't as bad.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. You know that everything in life has a reason and a purpose.

You may not understand what those things are, but you can explore their meaning.

Do things as they need to be done. Try to live within the boundaries of your life. Remain realistic. Moderate your choices and watch how things work for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Good job. Be proud of your progress. You work hard and the effort shows.

You may receive praise or some form of reward for all that you do.

Even if you don't do good things for the recognition, it's nice to know that you're valued and appreciated.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You have the freedom to be more than you dreamed.

Don't let your past define you. You can break through any glass ceiling that holds you back.

In fact, that's what challenges are there for -- you learn to grow and discover your potential. You are only as limited as your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Pick yourself up, and if you can't find the strength to overcome these hurt feelings, let a friend be there to comfort you.

You are going through a tough time.

But you don't have to do it alone. The phone may be heavy and it's hard to ask for help, but you'll feel better once you see how cared for you truly are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are at the top of your league and you should be so proud of yourself.

You are accomplishing things that you wanted to do and you are going to continue to do so.

Try not to become overly comfortable with where you are now. Instead, think of how to grow from here.

Do you need to travel? Do you need to team up with another person? Where do you go from here?

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.