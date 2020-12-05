Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 6, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 6, 2020.

The Moon enters Virgo on Sunday making the day perfect for running errands, cleaning the house, and doing work that is meticulous.

Virgo is the sign of the healer.

For people who work in the healthcare field, there's an added bonus of energy to help you make it through the day.

Mercury and the Sun are in Sagittarius.

We not only will speak of adventure but want to learn from it.

Venus is still in Scorpio, and it opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Our idea of beauty can feel challenged by circumstances that appear unclear.

Keep your sight on your goals and don't let waves of chaos in the world deter you from the work that needs to be done.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 6 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo and actress Alicia Machado.

You can be restless at times.

You long for honest and forthright conversation.

Some may consider your opinions to be delivered too bluntly.

You prefer to speak your mind even if it leads to an argument.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, December 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of daily duties, pets, and wellness.

What a great day to spend time with your furry friend or to adopt a pet if you're thinking of expanding your family.

You may experience some additional changes in your routine.

You might decide to start a new venture that removes or adds responsibility to your current lifestyle.

This is a good time to buy a new planner or to find the best time management app for your lifestyle to keep everything straight.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of creativity.

Take a practical approach to getting a fancy project done. Go through a clean and purge spree.

You can clear your workspace and put in some organizers that improve your productivity.

The day is perfect for labeling items. Discarding old spices and replacing broken items that aren't safe for you to use.

If you have things you swear you'll do but haven't in years, put them into a box with a deadline.

If you don't get to it by then, you can safely let it go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of home and family.

If you have never used a family menu or put some structure in order for how you want things done, the day is perfect to do so.

You can set ground rules for children and chores. You can create a daily and monthly calendar to manage your home life more effectively.

It's a great day to give each person in your family the go-ahead to lead in an area of your home that has fallen behind.

Make the suggestion and bring a batch of cookies to keep their interest piqued.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of communication.

Being precise with what you want to say is important right now.

You don't want to create miscommunication because your thought and idea wasn't planned out enough, right?

If you see things heading in the wrong direction because you're texting back and forth, pick up the phone.

Sometimes things are so much easier to work out with a simple phone call.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of money.

It's a great day for creating a budget that you may not stick to perfect but it is a start. Be as detailed as you need.

You can get into how much money you want to spend for beauty and grooming, plus factor in little wants that you can't afford right now but hope to one day.

Once you have a vision for what you need to create to build the lifestyle you want, you'll know what to aim for in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of identity.

This is a wonderful time to tend to your beauty routine.

Things that you have been neglecting can be handled throughout the day.

Your nails, your hair, the way you put on your makeup.

You may have been letting these things go due to covid and working from home, but you can become more intentional about your image and make an instant improvement. Make how you look a priority.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of the past and hidden things.

Missing something? You may have torn down the house looking for a particular item that was misplaced.

Maybe a cleaning spree will make it turn up unexpectedly.

If you have things that you didn't finish, paperwork that is left unmailed or scanned, emails you need to answer, etc, this is the perfect time to make a pot of coffee and catch up with all that's been lingering for far too long.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of friendship.

You may have too many people on your social media list that you can do without. Start muting the people you don't want to see.

You don't have to unfriend anyone if you don't feel comfortable with the family aftermath it could cause.

But you can start setting up rules for emails so that things are filtered for another time.

You can create an auto-reply so that people know you got the message and will reply later.

Do little things that bring order to your friendships, especially the toxic ones you can't seem to break right now, even if you tried.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of career and social status.

Even though many people are not using business cards, you might decide to make a set for you to hand out when the time is appropriate.

You can work on your LinkedIn, a blog or anything that pertains to your public image and work.

Clear old posts that didn't get engagement on social or that went in the wrong direction.

Put together a plan to improve how you are viewed by the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

This is a great time to create a podcast or Youtube playlist of thinkers you want to listen to over the next year. Who inspires you?

Who do you want to learn from? Start to put together your own informal educational program that is easy for you to follow each day.

Pick things that you can listen to while in the car, cleaning the house or getting ready for the workday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of shared resources.

This is a great time to take items you no longer use and drop them off at a thrift store.

It's that time of year where donations can come in handy for next year's tax season.

You may also have a few friends who are eager to do a swap.

Have a friend who wears the same size clothing that you do?

Maybe shop each other's closets and trade so you don't have to go to the store and buy new things when gently used will do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon will spend the day in Virgo, your sector of commitment.

This is a great time to speak with words and actions to a loved one.

Do little things together that build your lives. Seek out how you can be helpful.

Invite your partner to use your strengths or just let you hang out to help where you can.

Plan something small and sweet that reaffirms you work together as a team.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.