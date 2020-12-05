Love Horoscope For Sunday, December 6, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, December 6.

The Sun spends another day in Sagittarius, and we are just one week away from the solar eclipse in this zodiac sign.

The Moon moves into Virgo on Sunday bringing practicality into our love life.

We are drawn to organize our love and this can include removing unwanted emotions that clutter our hearts.

The Moon in Virgo is diligent.

Some people may call her cold, but she's smart as can be.

And, we need a little more intelligence in our love lives.

It's a good day to remain closely connected to your personal wants and needs, while the Moon is in Virgo.

You will want to be attentive to how you feel.

Once you've done that, then see if your actions and emotions match or are challenged by what is going on in the world around you before you choose to respond.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, December 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars spends the day in your sector of identity and it squares Pluto in your sector of work.

This can be a difficult time for you to grasp the personal responsibility you need to take to be a better partner or mate.

However, you can change how things work in your love life, especially if you feel unhappy with the way things are now.

This astrological energy can help you to shift attention from others to who and what you can control, which is yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in your sector of commitments. You are optimistic and open to others.

You have a strong desire to be close and supportive in loving ways.

Venus harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces, your house of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to build your love life around core values you share with another person.

You can foster a feeling of friendship. Friendship is something to strive for since it will give you a foundation that lasts and helps you overcome your relationship challenges.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sun spends the day in your sector of commitment.

You may be drawn to people who you perceive to be 'good enough' for your life, so it's important to avoid shallow reasoning when choosing someone to date.

If you are coupled, your partner's appearance is important to you now. You may have a difficult time seeing beyond the flaws you find in a mate.

The Sun works strongly with your ruling planet, Mercury in your house of commitments.

This balances out how you feel when the Sun is in your relationship sector.

This is a great time to talk about what you need and how you feel.

You can be honest, bold and transparent. You can encourage others with words.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Moon spends the day in your sector of communication. This is a wonderful time to make a gratitude list or to write in a journal.

If you're single, write what you want or need in a perfect mate.

Don't be afraid to set an intention for what you think would bring you happiness.

The Moon reacts out of tune with Pluto in Capricorn, your house of relationships.

Your vision of love in the future can change once you understand your dreams and needs.

You might find the strength to be more selective during the dating process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sun spends the day in your sector of romance. Enjoying life and the little things mean so much to you.

You may feel like life isn't the same without the added spark of flirting and some mystery.

You may flirt just to have fun and not mean anything by it, so be warned that some may find this misleading.

The Sun is challenged by Saturn in your house of daily duties.

And so, the structure of life can be disappointing for you at this time.

Try to incorporate some fun and play to balance things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sun spends the day in your sector of home and family.

This is where you shine but you may get a little too nitpicky for others.

The Sun works in step with Mercury, your ruling planet, in your house of home and family, too.

You'll want to mindful not to nag too much because it could feel like you're helping but it comes across harshly. So try to measure your desires with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in your sector of money.

This is a great time for you to search through areas of your budget to find problems that affect your family and perhaps your partner, too.

If you're single this is a good time to continue working on improving your situation before entering a relationship with someone else.

Venus harmonizes with dreamy Neptune in your house of daily duties.

Do something that brings a little freshness into your home. Light a candle. Do a sage smudge or cleans the bedroom area to invite new energy for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in your sector of identity.

This is a great time to talk about your future with a partner.

If you're planning to get married or if you're going through a divorce, discuss how you want to handle changing your last name (or not).

It's good to know your desires and to search on how this could affect your life.

Venus harmonizes with Pluto in your house of home and family.

Talking about it with your partner can clear the air, especially if you're not on the same page.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter spends the day in your sector of money. This is a great time for you to expand your financial common sense and awareness.

You might need to increase money that's coming into the home, and maybe you can talk about a part-time job or even a small business idea with your mate.

Jupiter works strongly with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, which makes the day perfect for putting together a plan or just writing down ideas.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sun spends the day in your sector of karma and the past.

This is a wonderful time to go through old notes, letters, and even photos and find things that you love to put into an album.

If you have been holding on to images on your cell phone that you know you need to discard, it's a good time to do so.

The Sun works harshly with Saturn, in your house of identity.

If you've been meaning to update a relationship status on social media, it's the perfect time to change it.

Update your profile photo too, on dating apps or anywhere that you have one that's a few months old.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury spends the day in your sector of friendships, and you'll want to pick those that make you feel safe and secure when you talk about your love life or lack thereof.

Mercury is out of step with Uranus, your ruling planet and this causes friction in your home and family.

So, this is not the time to let yourself divulge private details to cousins or relatives just because they offer a listening ear.

This is a wonderful time to chat and enjoy the company of a friend who understands where you are coming from but also doesn't mind telling you like it is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in your sector of social status. This is a wonderful time to really look at your love life and where it is headed.

Are you flirting just to have fun or do you want to take things seriously? If your actions betray your feelings, it's time to adjust.

Venus harmonizes with Neptune in your sign, and this can facilitate a sense of hope.

You may see what you need to do to build your confidence.

You may find that you're ready to do the hard work to change in a way that attracts the right mate or builds your current relationship up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.