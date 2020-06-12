Birthday Astrology & Solar Return Horoscope For Cancer Zodiac Signs, July 2020-2021

Here's a tarot card reading as your solar return birthday gift.

Happy Birthday, Cancer. Your solar return love tarot card reading is here for starting on your birthday this June 2020 through May 2021.

Your Solar return happens when the Sun retreats back to exactly where it was at the time you were born. By learning about your Solar Return, you will know what amazing opportunities are coming your way in the next year.

How will your solar return effect your Cancer sign's birthday astrology?

This year will be the first where the solar and lunar eclipses are no longer happening in the North and South Node of your zodiac sign, providing you stability so that you can begin building the life of your dreams.

It can sometimes be assumed that your Solar Return happens on your birthday, however, that isn’t necessarily true.

Instead, it usually falls on a date that is near your birthday.

You can find out exactly when it occurs for you by looking up a free Solar Return chart online.

Once you learn when it occurs for you, you can find out more personal details about how it will impact you and your life.

Solar return and birthday astrology — relationships

For Cancers during this year, you might find that you are more focused on your personal relationships.

In fact, you may feel more inclined to spend time with your loved ones and your family.

Your natural caretaker and nurturing skills will kick in and you may want to remind your loved ones how much you care about them.

Solar return and birthday astrology — personal development

You may also notice that you are very focused on making your home and home life feel comfortable.

You could want to redo or redecorate your house so that it feels even more welcoming. It is a great time to focus on DIY at-home projects.

When it comes to your relationships, you will really be able to express your thoughts and emotions to your partner.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may grow even more connected to one another over the span of this year.

If you are looking for love, someone special may come into your life, and sparks will fly very quickly.

Either way, your love interest will feel very loved and comfortable around you.

Here is your solar return horoscope for all Cancer zodiac signs, plus a bonus love tarot card reading, per birthday astrology:

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for June 2020

Tarot Card: The Sun

In June 2020, you might feel more connected to your softer side.

Use your sensitive and vulnerable emotions to guide you in the right direction.

You may want to open up to your partner and tell them what you are thinking and how you are feeling.

Encourage your love interest to open up to you as well and show them that you will handle their heart with care.

Either way, you will get even more comfortable with one another and your bond will strengthen.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for July 2020

Tarot Card: The Lovers

In July 2020, you may feel like you have found the love of your life.

If you are in a committed relationship, the spark between the two of you is undeniable and strong.

If you are looking for love, a special person may waltz into your life and give you intense butterflies.

Regardless, you will be swept off your feet this month and love will be in the air all around you.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for August 2020

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

In August 2020, you will feel very calm and at peace.

This is a great month to really connect to yourself and your inner feelings.

Spend time by yourself and let your emotions flow.

You may want to meditate, journal, or go on long walks that inspire your thoughts to run wild.

Things will also be very easy between you and your love interest, so find peace together.

Enjoy quality time spent with your partner and express yourselves.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for September 2020

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

In September 2020, you might have been working hard and juggling a lot on your plate recently.

Try to let your worries go this month and do things that bring you joy and happiness.

Take care of yourself and take a break when you need to so you don’t get too worn out.

You may also enjoy planning romantic dates with your sweetheart and partaking in fun activities that allow you both to let loose.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for October 2020

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

In October 2020, you could be feeling very romantic and passionate this month.

Don’t be afraid to share your romantic side with your partner and tell them how much you love them.

Chances are, they will feel more inclined to open up to you as well.

So, say those mushy-gushy things you have always wanted to say.

Also, know that your relationship is a safe space to express even your most intimate feelings so bare it all.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for November 2020

Tarot Card: Eight of Wands

In November 2020, you may want to take the next step in your love life.

It is likely you want to make more of a commitment with your partner, so let them know.

Remember, your significant other is not a mind reader so it is important you tell them what you want.

Make sure that you both are on the same page before moving forward together.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for December 2020

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

In December 2020, you are bound to feel very social this month.

So, go to social gatherings and spend time with your friends.

You might even meet a special person that will leave a big impression on you.

You may be intrigued by this person because they are very different from you and they definitely pique your interest.

So, get to know them and connect with them.

They might even be in your life for a long time.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for January 2021

Tarot Card: The Star

In January 2021, speaking your mind will be advantageous this month.

Don’t let things go unsaid or bury your thoughts.

Use your voice and you will be heard.

When it comes to your love life, you might not have been very forthcoming with your emotions in regards to your love interest.

Be bold and tell them how you feel.

Remember, fortune favors the bold and the universe is on your side.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for February 2021

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

In February 2021, get to know your love interest even better.

When you are having conversations, make sure that you dig deep instead of merely scratching the surface.

You may be more inclined to figure out what makes them who they are.

So don’t be afraid to ask the hard-hitting questions and see what you discover.

Either way, your appreciation and understanding of them will grow even more.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for March 2021

Tarot Card: The Hermit

In March 2021, it is likely you will feel very distant from your love interest this month.

Perhaps they are taking some time to focus on themselves.

Instead of letting it get the best of you, remind them that you are there for them and give them some support.

You might even want to take this as an opportunity to focus on yourself and your goals.

Accomplish some projects that you have been meaning to tackle.

Either way, your partner will return back to you once they have more clarity.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for April 2021

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

In April 2021, you and your sweetheart might go through a rough patch in your relationship during this time.

Perhaps you are having disagreements and are having a hard time seeing eye to eye.

However, these disagreements may stem from minor miscommunications and misunderstandings.

Instead of letting the tension build, take the time to really communicate openly, and listen to one another.

Once you put in the effort to communicate effectively, you can move past these problems and leave it in the past.

Birthday astrology: Cancer solar return love horoscope for May 2021

Tarot Card: Four of Cups

In May 2021, you may feel easily annoyed or angered this month.

Perhaps you are feeling very sensitive and taking other people's comments very personally.

So, it might be beneficial for you to spend some time alone to really process your feelings.

When spending time with your lover, take extra care in speaking to them kindly and with love.

You don’t want to say anything you might regret later.

Try to really think before you speak and understand that people around you aren’t trying to make you feel attacked.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.