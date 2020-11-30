Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 1, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 1, 2020.

Plan to remain busy, mentally, and physically on Tuesday, the first day of December.

It's hard to believe that the end of 2020 is nearly here.

There are so many traditional things you are going to do in order to usher in the holidays and the new year, hopefully with intentions.

You have support from the universe to tend to your errands.

With the Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Gemini until 10:31 a.m. EST, there's plenty of energy to spare.

RELATED:

We have masculine fire energy and feminine air energy on Tuesday.

Tuesday's astrology is perfect for driving changes that you intended to start during the Full Moon that took place on Monday morning.

It's the perfect time to double-down your energy at the start of the week.

If you have an important project to complete, focus strongly. Try not to multi-task while doing it.

Avoid distractions on Tuesday if you are decluttering your home or getting rid of things you don't want before the new year.

The Sun in Sagittarius and the Moon in Gemini make it easier to detach from objects that have lost their sentimental meaning to you.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 1 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include actor and film director Woody Allen and comedian Sarah Silverman.

You see life through a unique lens.

You laugh at your flaws and can find humor in dark situations.

You can act in ways that perplex friends and family.

You aren't afraid to be honest, even when it's hurtful.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, December 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your communication sector. And, if you've been thinking about the holidays, this is a great time for you to plan. It's a great day for problem-solving.

Use this time to explore travel plans, especially if you need to use up your vacation days before the year is over.

You might want to take advantage of the chatty Gemini energy to strategize with your family to plan a Zoom meeting to bring in the new year if you're not going to be together this holiday season.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your money sector. This is a great time to continue working on your 2021 budget.

If you have to improve your credit score in order to buy a home or to reduce your interest rates, create an excel spreadsheet to find out which items to target first.

You could use this time to send applications in order to pick up a part-time holiday job, too.

You may find an offer with a bank that gives you better rates or benefits than the one you have now. Aim to make improvements with financials during Gemini's Moon energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your identity sector. This is a great time to do due diligence with important legal documents.

If you have credit cards that have expired, remember to shred them.

You might want to be sure that your driver's license and all other forms of identification have the right address on them in the event that you've moved recently.

If you have to make updates on your social media related to a job or relationship status, this is the time to get it done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your karma sector. You may finally be ready to move forward and let the past go.

The door of opportunity for you to express your feelings to a particular person may present itself. This can give you a chance to say what you've been wanting to say.

If you can't really share openly what's on your mind with a person who has hurt you, write their offenses in a letter and keep it in a drawer.

Even if you don't get to deliver it, it may be healing for you to say what you need to say to finally have closure.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your friendship sector. It's a great time to get together with a friend and talk about life in general.

You might enjoy closing out the day with a long conversation over the phone or a movie night with your bestie.

Even if you're busy, reach out to friends that you know are often there for you.

If you know someone who is going through a breakup, divorce or spending the holidays away from their family due to the coronavirus, be a little more attune to their need to socialize, even if you just shoot out a funny text or meme to say hi.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your career and social status sector. This is a great time to set big goals for 2021.

You can check out job descriptions for the career you want to break into and see how your resume currently stacks up.

If there are gaps in your knowledge or your experience, plan to work on those areas next year.

You can create a vision board this week and put it somewhere to give you a focus point.

Get a new planner or pick out a few motivational quotes that will inspire you for the upcoming year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your personal philosophy sector.

This is a great time for you to check your mindset and to pick a few philosophical books and authors to study for the upcoming year.

You might enjoy diving into subjects that explore the mind and spirit connection.

You might even find it beneficial to begin journaling or vlogging your feelings, thoughts and ideas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, shared resources sector.

This is a great time to put your intentions out to the universe and anticipate their fulfillment.

With the house of other people's money open to you, you may get something that you did not expect.

You may receive a financial gift. You could gain an inheritance from a relative or through a partner who has someone acting generously toward them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, your commitment sector.

It's a good day to cultivate your romantic relationship and business partnerships with good, quality conversations.

Be curious. Sincerely ask what your partner needs. Search for ways to build connections with one another.

Try to build a bridge where things were not working before.

You might be able to help out where there's a need or show that you care.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, daily duties sector. It's a day where you may be vulnerable to multitasking in a way that is harmful to you.

You'll want to protect your attention and try to not spread yourself too thinly. Try to put your phone on airplane mode when you can.

Try not to check in on social media when you ought to be working.

Realize that when you fall into the scroll of your favorite app that you're pivoting your attention and it could make it harder for you to be fully present when you need or want to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, creativity sector.

This is a great time to pull out your favorite holiday songs and sing them.

If you enjoy playing an instrument, you can try to learn a song or do a sing-a-long with your family. Bake cookies.

Make a gingerbread man or house. You might enjoy making some fudge or doing s'mores and sharing them with your family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Gemini, home and family sector.

This is a great time to watch holiday specials on Netflix or your favorite streaming channel.

Go for a late-night walk with your children or your family.

Plan to drive around to see Christmas lights put up by neighbors.

You might enjoy making a batch of hot cocoa and play a board game with someone you love.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.