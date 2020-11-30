Love Horoscope For Tuesday, December 1, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, December 1.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and the astrological season is moving along at a faster pace.

The Sun is brave in Sagittarius, and now we learn to talk and walk in ways that are aligned with our values.

Sagittarius is associated with the ninth solar house of astrology.

The ninth house is about adventure, long-distance travel, higher learning, and your personal philosophy (which can change).

Mercury leaves the shadows of Scorpio to enter Sagittarius on Tuesday, so we can chat about adventure, what we want to do with our future, and learn from one another in the process.

Honest and open communication is underscored in relationships as Mercury takes on the energy Sagittarius.

Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign, which encourages open-minded thinking and receptivity toward others and their learning styles.

This is a great time for singles to have a transparent and open dialogue with potential dating partners.

For couples, this is also a wonderful time to start therapy to bring healing into the relationship for problems that have festered all year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure and higher learning.

This is a great time to improve your relationships by taking a hard look at yourself.

You may have areas in your life that you need to be fully honest about.

Perhaps you have some hurt feelings that need to be healed.

You may find that you're ready to work on them this month.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

This is a great time to start viewing the world with eyes of abundance.

You may have thought in terms of limitations in love. Perhaps you've felt that love was scarce, too.

But now, imagine the possibilities.

You may be feeling more open and optimistic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment.

You may meet someone that you really like during this time.

You may be ready to take the leap of faith and be in a real, loving relationship with another person.

This is a great time to explore transparency and vulnerability.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties.

You might find it hard to focus on getting the little things done without it being slightly enticing and exciting.

Chores don't have to be dull. You can play music or make it special by having your favorite snacks handy.

You may enjoy playing your favorite movies in the background or trying to build memories with your partner while you tackle the mundane together as a team.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of romance and creativity.

This is a great day to do something sweet, sentimental, and meaningful.

You can paint your hands and make a handprint ornament to put up on your tree for your first holiday together.

Take a couple's photo together outside during dusk.

You may have to do a Google search to see new ideas to make this holiday season special, but try it out and see what you come up with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and family.

You might enjoy planning a small mini trip with your family. You might enjoy going sleigh riding when it snows.

This is also a great time to order your matching holiday PJs or to bring out your family cookie recipes and start baking.

Do things that remind you of all the wonderful things you love to do when together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication. And Sagittarius loves to be seen and heard.

This is a great time to have honest, forthright, and sweet conversations with your partner or people you are learning about for the purpose of dating.

You may find yourself drawn to witty conversations with others.

If you love a good comedy, this week is perfect for watching rom-coms or even classic films.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money.

This is a time to be careful and to avoid impulse buying.

You may be prone to spending more than you have in order to impress someone with your love.

Try to focus on things that are intellectual investments of your energy and time.

Nothing will be more romantic than a casual stroll holding hands and getting to know someone's soul.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity.

This is a great time to learn about yourself and to find out what you really want in life and love.

Keep an open mind when talking with others.

You might have held back in the past, but this time you may feel differently.

Even if you're single, you can test the waters out alone by being truthful in a journal and writing your heart's thoughts out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden things, and the past.

Each time you see an area of life that you wish you could have done differently, try not to beat yourself up.

See how to take action and live your life better now.

You may discover a new hobby or gain a better view of love and life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendship.

Even though it's not easy to meet new people during the current pandemic, there is always the internet.

You may make friends that you will never meet all over the world through Facebook or social media.

Online friends can be people who will help you get through some of the boredom of new shutdowns that put a damper on your social life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status.

This is a great time to take advantage of social activities at work.

You throw yourself into work by picking up additional shifts, but if you're single, who knows.

You may meet someone new that captures your attention.

Work can be a great place to meet someone for love.

