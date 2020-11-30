Daily Tarot Card Reading, December 1, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for December 1, 2020.

Lots of changes take place on Tuesday, which can affect your card reading and daily horoscope Tuesday.

Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

People born on the 8th or who have a Life Path Number 8 are deemed to be entrepreneurial and bound for wealth.

For zodiac signs who are thinking about launching their own business, this may be a time to look into it more readily.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on Tuesday, which brings adventure.

In the tarot, the Temperance tarot card is associated with Sagittarius, too.

Temperance is about being patient and being balanced in life.

Perhaps on Tuesday, you can spend a few moments doing shadow work to understand what is imbalanced in your life and needs to change.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, December 01, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Forgiveness does not mean forgetting.

You may not be able to let hurt feelings go, but nothing good comes out of grudge holding.

Forgiveness is for yourself. You may be holding on to the past with the hopes of getting even.

But, that type of anger only holds you back inside and out. Time waits for no one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

No one likes change, but when you delay it things just seem to get worse.

You have to handle a problem once you see it manifest.

Take the time you need to figure out a solution, but once you have that ready, don't go back and forth thinking it will get better on its own.

You may have to start the process moving forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You want to be happy, right? But you already know that you can't find it in material things.

Sure, you can buy stuff that gives you joy but deep down inside you're looking for more than a smile.

You want that deep sense of inner satisfaction that brings peace. Focus on that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Learning a new skill requires so much time and effort, so of course, you're spending a lot of time working and not with family or friends.

You might feel bored at the repetitiousness. Mastery is painful.

But think about how good it will feel when this thing you're learning becomes second nature to you. Amazing!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Family is supposed to be a safe place, and there are times when things don't always feel that way.

You could be worried that the future isn't as hopeful as you'd like it to be.

You may want to do everything in your power to help. But, right now, your support is enough.

Show your love and be an encourager. Sometimes all you can do is hold a hand and give your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Give yourself a pat on the back.

You are doing so well, and the situation is playing out in your favor.

You will be receiving some good news soon.

Perhaps the project or task that you've been working on is a success.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Check to see if you can trust this situation. Did you check the red flags? Did you confront what you thought didn't seem to make sense? Then, good.

If you have not been wearing rose-colored glasses in this situation, then maybe your gut is right and you can let your guards down.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You are juggling a lot of responsibilities right now. Do you really have to do them all?

You may need to put a few things on the back burner until later. Try to keep things in balance.

What's the rush? Be sure that you're having fun and not trying to prove yourself by doing too much.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Make sure that you know what you're getting into before you accept this challenge.

You will want to know what you're up against before you begin. Mentally prepare yourself.

You will be so glad that you thought out your strengths and weaknesses before you start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

This is a once in a lifetime chance for you but watch your mindset.

The sparks are there and the chemistry is, too. You just know in your heart that this was meant to be.

Try not to think too much into it. You may even try to talk yourself out of it because you're afraid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Things are tough, but you are tougher. You become stronger when you handle things as they come.

You learn to become braver and well-rounded when you learn to rise above your fears and ride them out.

You will learn through this experience and gain wisdom that you would not have otherwise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Are you ready for a fresh start and a new beginning?

Of course, it's shocking when obstacles are no longer in the way.

This is the time to ramp up your energy and start doing what you have wanted to do.

The door of opportunity is swinging wide open. Get to it!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.