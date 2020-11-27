Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 28, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 28, 2020.

On Saturday Sun will spend the day in Sagittarius, and it will be inconjunct with the Moon in Taurus.

In other words, mentally we may want one thing but act as though we need another.

The conflict in communication can be startling for some zodiac signs who are trying to read into situations where clarity is lacking.

Thankfully, Neptune turns direct and areas of life begin to grow clearer.

It's a good day to dig into your favorite spiritual practice and listen to your inner voice when truth seems hard to find.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If November 28 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include late reality star Anna Nicole Smith and rapper Jake Miller.

You are outgoing but often misunderstood. People perceive you as confident, but deep down you hide a sensitive interior.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of hidden things. Retrograde Neptune in Pisces has been a time of illusions, daydreams, and this may have pulled you into unrealistic thinking for a while.

But now, some of the hazy areas of your life will start to clarify. You might discover that you didn't really like something and now you do or vice versa.

It's a wonderful time to take the spiritual lessons you've gained over the last few months and begin to apply them in a real, tangible way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of friendship.

Retrograde Neptune in Pisces may have brought some false friends your way or good ones who you thought would be in your life forever, but they were only here for a season.

It can feel hard to let someone go but don't try to hold on to what isn't meant to be long-term.

Someone new will come to take their place with a different spiritual lesson for you to learn through relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of career and social standing.

Retrograde Neptune in Pisces may have made it hard for you to see your true value.

You might have felt that it was hard for others to see your worth at work as well. But, slowly the veil will lift.

You will start to shine in areas you've been working hard to excel in. You may even come to see that you were doing better than you had imagined.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of higher learning.

Retrograde Neptune in Pisces made it hard to know what to concentrate on for an extended period of time.

You may have experienced daydreams during this time. Maybe you wanted to start a class or a craft.

Now that Neptune direct is here, the inspiration you felt can finally grow some roots and move in a positive direction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of shared resources.

Retrograde Neptune in Pisces has been a time of unmet expectations. And, waiting is always the hardest part.

You will start to get some answers. If someone was giving you empty promises, you may see the truth.

If a deal or situation was meant to be, it will begin to manifest even better than your dreams.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of relationships.

Retrograde Neptune in Pisces has been building your awareness of the unspoken.

You might have sensed things about a particular person. Maybe you've been drawn to a particular place and suddenly you'll meet someone who lives in that area.

The actions you took during Neptune rx can show themselves to be foundational to the next chapter of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Neptune turns direct in your wellness. This is a great time for you to start a new fitness program that includes yoga or meditative practice.

The illusions of time can start to dissipate. You may see things that you didn't about your health now and find solutions.

The restrictions might feel less burdensome, and you'll be able to make a plan and stick to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Express yourself through experiences that transcend words.

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of creativity. Neptune retrograde turned much of your feelings inward.

You may have experienced wild and crazy dreams, some that you don't even remember.

Music can be more meaningful to you now. You might decide to art, draw, play or dance more.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of home and family.

This can be an emotional time for you and the people you love. This is a good time to embrace technology for the sake of the family.

You might be adopting some of the social distancing restrictions but worry can become real for you.

Neptune direct can make it easier for you to overcome peer pressure to see people that you love but in a way that makes more sense.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of communication. You might find out that something you needed to know was hidden from you.

Information may become plain as day, and you won't be able to deny the truth of what you know.

This can be a great time of soul-searching in religious texts. If you've wanted to read spiritual texts or poetry, this is a great time to start searching for materials to explore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of money. This can be a time to look into other forms of currency such as Bitcoin.

You may decide to work hard on getting out of debt and taking a more concrete approach to spending.

For example, instead of buying experiences, you'll want items that gain and hold their value to enhance your return on investment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Neptune turns direct in your solar house of self and identity. Neptune retrograde was a time of introspection, but now you can take what you've learned and apply it to your life.

Be honest with yourself during tough times. Give yourself room to breathe.

Try not to rush important decisions. Listen to your heart and follow your gut. even when friends tell you to do otherwise.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.