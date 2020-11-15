Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 16, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 16, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio for one more week. On November 21 the Sun will enter Sagittarius.

Monday's horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to have an adventure.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius which brings attention to long-distance travel, education, academics, and cultural awareness.

Monday begins the Sun's ingress into the sign of Sagittarius, so the energy of this solar transit increases significantly.

This is a good time to do things that are 'Scorpio-themed'.

Scorpio rules matters related to the eighth astrology house —shared resources, life and death, and taboo topics.

So, if you have a will to create or update, that can be a good project to complete this week.

If you are planning to reveal a secret to someone or work on a vice that has undermined your life in some way, you may sense that it's time for that chapter to close and start to seek help.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday actress Lisa Bonet and comedian Pete Davidson.

You need space to create. You prefer to spend time in a group. Your friendships are deeply intimate.

If November 16 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure and learning.

It's a great day to sign up for an online course or to splurge on some books for your personal library.

You might enjoy taking a virtual tour of a museum or driving to a national park to go on a walk.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

It's a great day to donate to charity or to do something that helps those in need.

If you're planning to buy gifts to send to soldiers overseas or children in crisis, you can start early and go shopping to look for sales.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment.

It's a great day to do something fun and playful with your partner but that also allows you to learn something new about one another.

Maybe go on an adventure or try something that forces you to lean on one another in a different way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties.

It's a great day to tackle projects that involve the outdoors, and if you can include your partner, even better. Go on a hike or plan your next future trip out of your area.

You might also enjoy running errands and grabbing lunch while you're out at a restaurant that offers ethnic cuisine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity. Challenge yourself to think differently about love.

You may be thinking that your relationship or future partner has to be a certain way but there's nothing further from the truth.

You may be surprised to discover that your perfect match is someone totally different than what you originally were thinking you needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and family.

Do something that brings all your family together in some way.

Perhaps talk about the upcoming holidays and how you'd like to celebrate the occasion. You may enjoy decorating your home early for the holidays and make it a romantic, sentimental night.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication.

You may enjoy chatting and talking about your interests with a good listener. You may find yourself open and receptive to new ideas and group settings.

It's a great day to connect with friends and to just share what's on your mind without any need to resolve a problem or get something accomplished.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money.

It's a great day to go shopping with your partner or to buy something for your home that commemorates your being under the same roof sharing the same space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of self.

You may feel like spending the day showing yourself some self-love.

Like doing a spa day or going out and doing something fun like shopping and getting new clothing items that you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of karma.

You may find out something about your partner or your own life that you had not really put together in the past.

This can be so healing and life-changing for you. It's a good day to evaluate how much you've grown in love over the years.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships.

Get together with your crew and take a day off from hanging out with your significant other.

You might just want to spend the time doing nothing in particular but aiming to have a great time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social standing.

You may find yourself concerned about how your relationship is viewed by others.

The day can be a truly contentious time where you can prefer being alone if you don't think your partner is trying hard to be at their own personal best.

