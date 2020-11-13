Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 14, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on November 14, 2020.

Saturday is all about self-awareness, so get ready! There are three planets driving our attention toward change in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Saturday's horoscope for tomorrow encourages all zodiac signs to work on yourself.

The Sun and Moon are in Scorpio. Mercury is in Scorpio all weekend.

Our feelings, our desires, and our way of learning are all focused on change.

Both the Sun and Moon, our masculine and feminine energies speak collaboratively with Pluto, the planet of change on Saturday.

Best things to do on Saturday include rest, deep study, and clearing your personal space of negative energy.

If your birthday is tomorrow

Famous people who share your birthday include Prince Charles, artist Claude Monet, politician Condoleezza Rice.

You are practical. You like structure and predictability. You have an intense nature that others only get to see when you're ready.

If November 14 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Prepare for a battle of the wills.

Mars is direct now and actually, so are you.

You might not like it if things stand in your way when you have to reach a goal. But what if that 'thing' was yourself?

Mars is in your solar house of identity, and Pluto is in your career sector. And, honestly, you could be putting blocks to your own path.

Take this drive and determination and see what you need to do to remove barriers. The path will clear but it will take some courage on your part.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If it's not your future then it's in your past.

This includes friends who seem to always speak negatively about your goals, and you may need to put one in their place or just stop telling your business to them altogether.

Mars squares Pluto all day, and this kicks up some anger related to karma that you're still dealing with. And the best way to handle karma is head-on.

But, Pluto in your learning sector teaches you to see things as they are, not how you wish them to be. Easier said than done, but not impossible for you to do!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes friends disappoint, but it's not your fault.

Mars squares Pluto all day, and this brings up issues related to shared resources.

You may find yourself in a catch-22 situation. Mars in your solar house of friendships can lead you to feel upset if you don't think you're treated fairly by someone close.

You may also decide that it's time to talk about it and address what's ailing the relationship, but don't be surprised if right now, it's not easy to get the truth out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Expect great things.

Mars squares Pluto all day, and this can put your work-life against your love life, but it's not all bad.

Mars is in your solar house of social status, so you may feel ready to take something to the next level, and yet, Pluto is saying to pace yourself and not take on more than you ought to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to be too fixated on what you know and remember there's room for growth.

You are learning, and while Mars is in your solar house of education, you may find it hard to truly focus on the details.

Pluto is making it difficult to be intentional at times. But, maybe that's because you're focusing on the things that don't matter and need to find what you really love and are passionate about exploring.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

One of the least romantic things to talk about is money and who owns what or why.

But, sometimes you have to do it, and this can be a source of tension while Mars squares Pluto all day.

There can be issues of control cropping up but it doesn't necessarily have to end this way.

You can try to find a middle ground or wait until after Tuesday to revisit the conversation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes people cannot get over themselves.

You may feel the tension between your partner and their family members growing over what you cannot fix.

Mars squares Pluto all day and this pitches your relationship sector against your family sector, and unity may not be easy to find.

The next few days can be hard to bear, but things will lighten up once the New Moon passes and enters Sagittarius on Tuesday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you can't say what's on your mind openly, it feels stressful.

So, expect there to be a need to assert your desire to be heard while Mars squares Pluto all day. Mars can be war-like, and your sign can sense when someone isn't listening.

Even through text, you may notice when pauses are more than thoughtful, and you're just left on read waiting.

You may want to suggest a different means of communicating, such as video or later in the week when things are less stressful astrologically.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Channel your heightened energy into work.

Mars is in your sector of creativity and when it squares Pluto all day you may feel like you need to just do something out-of-the-box. Be careful not to impulse shop during this time.

You definitely don't want to buy things you hope to do to stave off boredom but end up not doing because the interest wears off later. Perhaps get some things done around the house. It can be therapeutic for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Let it go.

When you feel like your family is inhibiting your ability to express yourself it can be hard, and it's even harder when Mars and Pluto are confusing the situation making it difficult to know what to prioritize.

It may be best to adjust your priorities in a way that makes sense by putting first things first.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mars squares Pluto all day, so beware, arguments about the past can resume all day.

You may not be able to fix the past, but you can learn from it. Try not to let what you cannot control cause you to feel upset or frustrated.

With so much positive momentum coming your way, you could feel at odds with moving forward and wanting to find a solution so you have closure.

But this can be difficult to understand until after the New Moon takes place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't buy it just because your friends have it.

You may be compelled to keep up with the Jones's this weekend, but try to resist the temptation to splurge on things that you think you want but don't really need.

With Mars in a square with Pluto, you have to resolve how far you'll let people influence you, and to do so in the right way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.