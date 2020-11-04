Horoscope For Tomorrow, November 5, 2020

Your zodiac sign's astrology forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020 has new changes affecting your horoscope tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope invites all zodiac signs to be verbally transparent.

Mercury is now direct and in the zodiac sign of Libra, but we aren't out of the woods just yet.

Retrograde Mercury in Scorpio brought conflict to communication and heightened scrutiny.

Mercury in Libra is fair-minded and transparent.

On Thursday, Mercury squares Saturn continuing delays in the receipt of messages and the go-ahead for projects.

Mercury squares Pluto, so anticipated changes may remain delayed until the weekend.

Mercury squares Jupiter, so it's best to plan for your gains rather than be spontaneous.

The Moon in Cancer will trine Mercury, making our inner voice speak loud enough to be heard. So, as always listen to your gut.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

Famous people who share your birthday include actress Kate Winslet and songwriter Steve Miller.

If November 5 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign.

You are comfortable with your own company. You don't mind being alone.

People often describe you as mysterious. You are a charmer.

Your best relationship matches include Capricorn, Taurus, and Cancer zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, November 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of home and family.

You are still in the mood to stick close to home. It's a great day to bond with your family or to do some nesting activities to make your home cozier.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your money sector. Something interesting can happen to bring some sudden money your way. You might find money in a pocket or locate a missing item that has value.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of communication and travel.

If you are tired of being stuck at home, perhaps it's time to start thinking of your community as a place to discover. Are there parks or locations you've always wanted to visit but just didn't? Perhaps this weekend can bring that opportunity to life.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your identity. Try one new thing that makes your best feature stand out. If you love a particular color, wear it today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of money and personal property.

Invest in yourself. If you have an item you'd like to buy for your home that will make your life easier, splurge on it.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your past and hidden things. It's time to let go of items you don't really want or need that's creating clutter in the rooms. Go digging through old file folders or toss out ancient papers and receipts that aren't necessary anymore.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of identity. You may be sensitive to criticism and want to do a little bit of introspection at the end of the day.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your friendships. You might experience a dramatic shift in a relationship.

You may meet someone who is unique or of a different background than what you have and it changes your life in some way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of hidden things. You may come to realize something you had not before.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your social status and career. You could be ready to take on new responsibilities at a job.

If you've been unhappy with your current career, it's a good time to start looking for another job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of friendships.

It's a great day to hang out with your friends close to home. Do something fun together. Decorate your home early. Make s'mores. Watch holiday movies.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your higher learning. If you plan to go back to college or want to sign up for an online course, the window for success is open to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of career and social standing.

You may have a strong burning desire to take on a project, perhaps one that you do at home or that involves your house.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your shared resources. You might have help from an outside source come through to you.

Information or even money can come your way through outside means. This is a great time to apply for a loan or to seek investors.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of higher learning and education. This is a great time to start thinking about your future and where you want to be one day in your career.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your commitment and partnerships. If you have a need to intern, volunteer, or want to align with a company or nonprofit that supports what you believe in, the rest of the week is perfect for you to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of shared resources.

You show gratitude and thankfulness for things that others do for you. You may have a strong sense of what you need and where to find it, and help comes your way through others.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your daily duties. It's a good day to focus on the little details of life. Don't try to cut tasks down due to lack of time. Aim for excellence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of commitment.

You may meet someone at work or in a romantic sense and feel an instant connection to them. It's a great time for meetings with people that you want to do work with.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your creativity and romance. You are open to sharing your time with someone on an intimate level. It's a good time to search for love with a person or with a passion project.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of daily duties. You have a few days to get things done at home. Clean. Cook. Bake. Enjoy your personal space.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your home and family. Plan a family dinner or think about what you want to do to celebrate the Thanksgiving holidays.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the waning gibbous Moon spends the day in the Cancer zodiac sign, which is your solar house of creativity. Do something at home that allows your inner Picasso to come out.

Draw, bake or make something with your hands. It's a wonderful time to just let your imagination go so that your inner child has a turn to play.

The Cancer Moon harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is in your communication. You could spend tonight chatty away with a friend over the phone or online, but cut the convo short if you have other fun things to do with your time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.