Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 31, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 31, 2020.

If you love a Full Moon, this weekend is sure to please. We have a Full Moon that is so close and so big that it can be seen all around the world.

The Halloween Full Blue Moon will take place in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and as all Full Moons do, it will be opposite of Scorpio.

The numerology of the day will be the Life Path Number 9, the humanitarian; however, there may be tension in certain parts of the world centering around advocacy matters.

So, it's good to do things that are closest to home if you can. (We are still in the middle of a pandemic.)

Clean your tarot cards or recharge your crystals in the light of the moon this weekend. Try out a moon spell.

Take a spiritual bath or moon bathe while setting an intention to release negative energy. Make moon water if you have none to use.

The Full Moon is all about releasing negative vibes. So, this Saturday take advantage of the energy that's there and tap in.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands, reversed

It's time to set up boundaries. Distance yourself from a stressful individual if you can.

You don't need to feel like you're under a microscope. Give things some distance so you can breathe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Live and learn. You can't always be the leader of all things.

Today, let your laid back side come through. Relax and let others take over.

You will learn so much by watching how others approach life's problems.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

A barrier to change may be removed.

The problem you've been dealing with or trying to work around will start to waiver and give you room to grow.

You may not have had to do anything. The universe works things out on its own.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands, reversed

Cancer, you have to admit when something is beyond your ability. You don't have to be perfect.

There are certain things that can be done better by someone with that particular gifting. Focus on your strengths. Think of giving up as a gift to someone else so that they can show their strengths.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are nurturing kind and warm toward others.

Your intuition can be helpful to you as you provide insight and guidance with wisdom toward your friends and people that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

Make time to do the right thing. You have a strong work ethic, and even though others may tell you that the details don't matter, they do for you.

You will see that your work brings you money or some good luck.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Libra, when someone demonstrates a lack of discipline or maturity you have to step back and accept that this is who they are.

You can only control yourself, so don't try to change another person. Do what you can and move along.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You are worrying too much lately, and now it's become exhausting for you.

You are ready to let it go now because it's just gotten to the point where it's too much.

Your health needs you to let it go and take a break.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

When you respect yourself, things start to fall into place.

You also can help others to treat you in the way you want to be handled.

Hold yourself in high regard, and don't lower your standards. Just relax and let your actions speak for themselves.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands, reversed

Yes, people can be hypercritical but is it meant to be hurtful. Sometimes people use criticism to be constructive.

Speak up. Say how you feel. If you don't like it ask them to adjust their way of speaking to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have become so comfortable that now this situation feels normal to you, but it is not.

You may need something to motivate you toward change.

Anger, frustration, or sadness maybe the emotions to explore especially if the writing is on the wall.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are emotionally prepared for the hardships and good times that are up ahead.

You aren't going to be caught off-guard. You have been preparing for this your whole life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.