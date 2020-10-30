Daily Horoscope For October 31, 2020

Amazing things are in store for Saturday's daily horoscope for all zodiac signs during Halloween, October 31, 2020.

The Sun continues to complete its transit through the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

While in Scorpio, we are driven to get more out of life. What we do has personal meaning. We are curious and conservative with our energy.

The Full Moon will perfect first thing in the morning in the zodiac sign of Taurus at 10:51 a.m. EST.

For many astrologers, this Full Moon strikes concern due to its conjunction with Uranus.

Uranus is chaos seeking and when opposed to Mercury and the Sun in Scorpio there's nervous energy around the world.

So, even if you do or don't believe in the negative effects that this astrological transit can have, overall it's best to steer clear of activities that are high risk.

If you feel uncertain about plans or decide that you don't want to deviate from what your instincts tell you that you ought to do, listen to your gut.

If your birthday is today:

Famous people who share your birthday include Willow Smith, Vanilla Ice, and Rob Schneider.

If October 31 is your birthday, you are a Scorpio zodiac sign. You enjoy your privacy.

You are good at managing resources.

You are a passionate and determined person. What you set your mind to do, you accomplish.

You are naturally drawn toward business and make a loving partner.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the moon in Taurus it’s time to let go of outdated beliefs regarding what you need to be comfortable in your life.

You need to re-define what you’ve held on to that provides a false sense of security to make room for something new. There may be an element of risk involved, and once Mars turns direct you’ll be up for the challenge. For now, be sure to give yourself time to really think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with the full moon taking place in your sign there’s something personal about the day that can help you understand an aspect of yourself that has been left unaddressed all year.

You probably already know what it is that you need to be working but a crisis or a rude awakening can bring this task back to your attention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the full moon is taking place in your sector of karma and no one understands how certain things can come back to haunt you as you do. But the good news is that you are flexible and adaptable. Why not try to use your shape-shifting ways to reinvent the wheel one more time. Perhaps you can find a gem of positivity behind a difficult situation. Be creative. Turn something bad into something good.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, sometimes friends let you down, and it’s at these moments when you may realize it’s important to lean on yourself.

When you start to see the cracks in your relationships don't sulk about how you can’t rely on others.

Think of new ways to depend on yourself where your friendships become more like the bonus instead of the entire package.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may have been skating for quite too long and now it’s time to take matters into your own hands when it comes to your career.

There are enough excuses for you to avoid doing the hard work that must be done, but you’re better than that.

It’s time for you to take your career and your personal reputation seriously. After this full moon, wipe the slate clean and start to buckle down to make some real money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have an opportunity to think about the goals you want for your life including whether or not you need to travel or go to school.

Despite Covid-19, you may still have high hopes to acquire a particular skill set and it could involve some form of travel.

Perhaps you can find a way to make it work even while staying safe. Consider an online option, and if that doesn’t work, find what works for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, investigate what you think and feel about various aspects of your life.

Be willing to go and venture into your understanding of what truly is a taboo and what is not.

This full moon activates your house of shared resources, life and death matters, and even inheritance; so, you may find yourself in a position to adopt new ways of thinking that involve compromise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, relationships that are weak right now may start to show their fray.

Relationships that are strong will begin to show why they belong in your life. Now you can make decisions about how big or small your circle of trust needs to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, being healthy is not a bad thing to do.

You have let a few things slide, and now it’s time for you to return back to some form of discipline.

The full moon can make you see where you need to be cautious with your physical health.

Restrain yourself from eating unhealthy or do the things that you know you should not do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, fresh ideas come to you like a snowball effect.

Look for hidden opportunities where you least expect it and get comfortable with chaos which will be of this creative process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, family dynamics often change as time progresses. People get older and grow more mature. Someone in your family, perhaps an elderly member, may have gone through some serious changes over the course of this year, and their habits or behaviors will start to display what life has taught them.

Be prepared to see someone in a new light, perhaps in a way that you had never anticipated.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, miscommunications happen and this weekend you may find that you have plenty of misunderstandings that were unexpected and unwelcome.

Try not to take everything at face value. It’s best to ask for clarity when something seems off.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.