Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 14, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 14, 2020. Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, the Leader.

Famous leaders who were also 1s include Martin Luther King, Jr., Nancy Reagan, Sally Field, and Sammy Davis, Jr. Life Path 1s have enormous amounts of energy. They are drivers of change and leaders who can motivate others to get things done. They are people who have overcome adversity and strive to be stronger each day.

The Fool's Journey of the tarot begins with number 1. The Fool takes its first step forward to a new endeavor. He's full of spunk. He's focused and optimistic, but he's also unaware that this journey will come with things that are unplanned. He will have to grow into this role he's accepted.

For all of us collectively, we are growing into our roles. We have areas of life that we have experience. We know what to expect, what to do in various scenarios, and even know why. Taking this same mindset into a new situation can be unwise because there's a lack of awareness. You have to be aware even if you have had success in the past.

Like the Fool in the Major Arcana tarot, we are all stepping into a new journey. Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio. The New Moon is approaching this weekend. There are lots of reasons to be aware and alert as we go about your daily tasks.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Pentacles

Aries, with hard work and effort you can have the lifestyle you want, but you need help to stay motivated and committed to your dreams.

Close your eyes and envision yourself walking into your perfect day. You are doing what you were made to do and having the things you earned yourself. The luxury you want to get isn't impossible, but it will require a little more work. Don't give up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Chin up, Taurus. You have beaten the odds and earned your awards. The reason that others view you in such a significant light is because of how well you carry yourself.

In good or bad times, you hold yourself to a high standard of ethics. It's no wonder you are so respected. You have self-respect and have taught others how you wish to be treated and known by your actions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Gemini, you have stopped holding on to grudges and started to make better use of your energy. What's the point, anyway? Mulling over who did this or that is only a waste of precious time.

You are growing in maturity now. You've learned that everyone has a unique path to walk; no two journeys are the same. You are learning to let go of your expectations and be realistic when interacting with others instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Cancer, even the hardest working people need a touch a stroke of good luck. You have been putting in the hours at work, and now it's time for you to reap the rewards.

You are in a powerful position to see the manifestation of your efforts. You probably thought that this will take much longer than it has, but be thankful that the universe has decided to bless you earlier than your original plan.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Swords, reversed

Leo, start a new meditation routine. Set a time each day that allows you to get quiet. Clear your mind and find a way to connect with your spirit.

You may need to practice mindfulness if you have not been giving yourself the time you need for clarity. Your higher power understands that life gets busy, still, it's time for you to do this important task for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Virgo, everyone has enemies and some are more apparent than others. You may be spotting who is in your life that can't be trusted, so slowly start to distance yourself from this toxic relationship.

You may find that with the time you are able to reconnect on a new level, but it may never be as close as it once was before. You need to feel like you can trust a person with all of your heart, and if it's not equal on both sides, there will always be an undercurrent of self-doubt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 6 of Wands

Libra, what will it be like for you when you finally earn the recognition that you hoped to attain? Will you be able to finally accept that you are talented and capable or start thinking about your next project?

You have been working super hard on your career for a long time, and soon you will hear about the difference you made from those who have enjoyed your work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Scorpio, if you are tired of the way things have been going it may be time to start a new goal or project. You may not know what you have time for or are willing to commit to right now.

So, why not spend time walking around a craft store or watching shows about culture and travel on Netflix fo some interesting ideas to try out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Sagittarius, you typically love when it's time to do something transformative and unpredictable, but lately, you have found a routine enjoyable and helpful.

You don't always have to find new ways of doing things. If what is working for you now is what you enjoy, then maybe this is your time to enjoy simple pleasures and an uncomplicated lifestyle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, working from home or educating others remotely may have felt like a dream come true initially but this blessing comes with a mixed bag of complications.

You may not know how you're going to get to it all, and it's stressful to say the lease. However, the best side of all things is your newfound independence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, some people act rudely without realizing it and others sometimes do it on purpose. You may be interacting with a person who has you wondering what type of intention is hidden behind their actions.

The key to your interaction with one another can be to give respect even if you feel it's underserved. You may find that you're able to relate better when you have a clean conscious and are not concerned with choices you're embarassed to have made.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Pisces, today, focus on your skills and talents. You have developed so many unique abilities and it's time for you to celebrate them. Some of these you were born with and others you took time to develop.

You may not even know what to do with them all right now, but celebrate your resourcefulness. You have so much better that you bring to each relationship. Acknowledge your accomplishments big and small.

