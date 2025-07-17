The First Day Of Mercury Retrograde Affects These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

On July 18, 2025, the first day of Mercury retrograde affects four zodiac signs the most. This transit tends to stir up things that we thought were settled. But it’s not always about confusion, as we've been programmed to think. Mercury retrograde can also bring clarity in disguise.

On this day, what looks like a delay or disruption may actually be a message the universe has been trying to get through to us. Fortunately, we are ready to hear it now. Cancer, Leo, Libra, and Pisces are likely to feel this one most. Think of it as guidance. This is a situation that really puts us in touch with our intuition. Do we trust it? Yes, we do!

1. Cancer

You’ve been pushing something aside, Cancer, not wanting to deal with it, even though you know you need to face it. Mercury retrograde wants you to turn around and just look at what's going on.

And that's OK, Cancer. You've probably been overthinking whatever it is. The universe is telling you to chill out and stop worrying yourself so much.

July 18 shows you that the problem is in the overthinking, not in the actual reality. You're in better shape than you give yourself credit for, so relax, smile, and know that all really is well in your world.

2. Leo

For you, Leo, this retrograde moment stirs up something from the past that you thought was finished. You may get a message, a memory, or even run into someone out of the blue.

There’s something here that demands your attention, Leo, and Mercury retrograde is making sure you don’t miss it. If it has something to do with the past, then don't think of it as being dragged back. It's more about reflection.

All of this spells healing. Sometimes, as we all know, we have to face the past in order to move on from it. You'll do this and you'll be very satisfied with the results.

3. Libra

On this day, during Mercury retrograde, you may feel as though the old doubts are back. Even though you feel you've done your best to get rid of them, here they are once again.

But are they harmful? Not in the least. They're just thoughts, and you are just a human being. That's what we all do sometimes — we think about the weird negative things that do or do not exist.

You'll get past it, but just understand that retrograde energy tends to put people through the wringer when it comes to self-doubt versus confidence. You'll be fine. It's a temporary thing, Libra. You're bound to swing back very soon.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you’ve always had a strong inner voice, but you haven’t always trusted it. That's called being human. On July 18, Mercury Retrograde brings a repeat situation into your path, and this time, you're ready for it.

What didn’t make sense before starts to come together. You’re seeing the bigger picture now simply because you've had experience, and you know that whatever is on your mind is not a trap. There's an escape hatch, and you use it.

The message here is about confidence. You’re not confused, Pisces, you’re merely cautious, and that’s OK. Just remember: your instincts are more accurate than you think.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.