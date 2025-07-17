Your Daily Horoscope For Friday, July 18 — Mercury Retrograde Is Here

The daily horoscope for July 18, 2025 is here, revealing how the first day of Mercury retrograde in Leo influences each zodiac sign's day. As Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo, don’t just think about a technological glitch or a scheduling mishap (though you might see those too). There's more to what's happening with today's astrology forecast.

Mercury retrograde in the astrological sign of Leo is theatrical, personal, and loud in all the ways that matter most to the heart. Leo is the zodiac sign of bold self-expression, and it symbolizes the voice that wants to be heard and the soul wants to be seen for what it feels, not just what it knows. Let's explore what this means for your zodiac sign on Friday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Daily horoscopes for Friday, July 18, 2025 as Mercury Retrograde begins:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, this Mercury retrograde reopens the curtains on your old desires and the old creative dreams that you were once too proud or too scared to admit.

This is your cue to revise what pleasure means to you. Revisit what once lit you up and start figuring out if it's still something you want. At this point, you may even want more, which is good. You're a fire sign, you’re not here to be lukewarm.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, as Mercury retrograde begins on July 18, old wounds may resurface, but not to haunt you. Think about where you first learned how to love and what stories you carried from there.

Let yourself tend to your emotional landscape like a sanctuary. And if nostalgia calls, answer — but don’t move back in. You’re rewriting the past from the inside out.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your ruling planet is reversing in Leo, which means your usual quick wit might feel tangled in its sparkle. This is because this Mercury retrograde starting on July 18 is about revisiting the why behind your voice.

What ideas have been sitting in your drafts, waiting to be spoken with more soul? What conversations need to be repaired or reworded? Today is less about sounding smart and more about learning how to sound true.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, this Mercury retrograde touches on your relationship to worth, and not just in the bank account sense. You’re being asked to reflect on the emotional cost of things and the value of your energy, your loyalty, and your care.

Past issues around money, security, or self-esteem may resurface today, but they’re showing you what’s ready to be renegotiated.

You are the tangible asset. Make sure you're spending yourself on what really matters.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, Mercury retrograde is happening in your sign, which may feel like the mic is glitching just as you’re about to speak.

But don’t panic. This Mercury retrograde doesn't aim to silence you. It’s about slowing you down long enough to ask whether you're about to speak using your own voice or someone else’s script.

Consider July 18 the start of your rewrite. You’re being given the chance to reconnect with the version of you that speaks from the soul.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you know better than anyone that clarity is something to be cherished, but during this retrograde, clarity comes from the unseen.

On July 18, your ruling planet, Mercury, is starting to backtrack, giving you time to get quiet to purify yourself. Your dreams, your fears, your spiritual instincts are stirring, and you’re being asked to listen to them like they’re speaking in code.

Rest and retreat to let your intuition lead for once instead of the spreadsheet.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, old friendships, faded dreams, and long-lost group chats may find their way back to you on July 18. Are they still aligned with the person you’re becoming? Or are you clinging to connection out of nostalgia?

Take time to reassess the roles you play in the community. Take a look at your definition of collective joy. You don’t have to carry everyone’s expectations. You have to be honest about what kind of future you want to co-create.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, on July 18, you’re reflecting on the power dynamics at play in your public life. If something you once wanted now feels hollow, trust the discomfort.

How do you want to be seen? What does success look like when you take ego out of the equation? Evaluate old accolades, job titles, or goals that may resurface for review and start making a plan for how you can improve things once Mercury turns direct in August.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, on July 18, you can thank Mercury retrograde for the wild longing in your heart that no itinerary can satisfy. Your beliefs, your big dreams, and your philosophies are all up for renewal. What worldview are you operating from that lets you step outside of your comfort zone?

Today, re-read that book, re-watch that film, and re-ask the question that once sent you on your journey. The truth you seek might have changed, and if so, so should your map.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, over the next couple of weeks, you’ll be thinking about the deals and commitments you’ve made. Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to rewrite your emotional contracts, remember your power, and burn away shame with self-awareness.

You may revisit taboos, betrayals, or intense connections, but only so you can reclaim your depth with more dignity. Starting on July 18, release what’s been consuming you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, some of your relationships might feel like they’re speaking in riddles on July 18. Miscommunication may run high, but underneath the chaos is a more profound clarity forming. What kind of love are you ready to receive now?

You’re not who you used to be, and your bonds need to reflect that evolution. If you’ve outgrown people-pleasing, you don’t need to ghost, you just need new agreements. It's time to get more comfortable telling people exactly what you need from your connection.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your rituals, routines, and responsibilities are breaking open to see what is worth your time. Mercury, the cosmic trickster, says that your work should serve your soul and your creative edge.

If you’ve been neglecting your health, your creativity, or your inner balance, this is your invitation to pause and listen. It’s time to revise your relationship to the everyday and infuse it with care and devotion.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.