The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On July 18

Your tarot horoscope has a message for you on July 18, 2025, according to tarot card reader Aria Gmitter. The first day of Mercury retrograde in Leo has arrived, and on Friday we may feel less extroverted and more introspective. We are ready to withdraw and look inward.

It's time to review our skills and identify what we're good at, what's working, and what isn't. It's best to avoid making sweeping decisions or doubting our capacity to grow. You can learn more about what the day holds for your zodiac sign by viewing your tarot card and its message for July 18.

The tarot horoscope's message for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups

Aries, what's the hurry? Today's tarot card, the Nine of Cups, during Mercury retrograde, invites you to slow down and count all your blessings. You have had a few wishes in your life come true, haven't you?

Even if you haven't had all the things you wanted come to pass, today's advice for July 18 is about showing gratitude for all the things that have. When you have a thankful heart, you attract even more of the abundance from life that you crave.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Swords, reversed

Taurus, timing is everything, so today keep your alarms set and one eye on the clock! You don't want to lose track of your schedule if you have an appointment or meeting you don't want to miss.

Things happen, and during Mercury retrograde, you can be a little bit more forgetful. So it's time to double down on July 18; be hyper-diligent when you feel like your attention is becoming divided.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Wands, reversed

Don't be shy, Gemini; it's essential to express your feelings when you feel them. Your tarot card, the Seven of Wands, reversed, warns against holding back your thoughts or speaking your truth.

It's hard to be vulnerable, especially if you're worried that someone will misunderstand or reject you. But it's also an act of courage that develops character and a deep sense of courage.

Take the first step on July 18; say something that requires significant bravery.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Wands, reversed

What's your inner struggle, Cancer? The Three of Wands, reversed, often symbolizes a period in time where you're wrestling within yourself about unreleased guilt or hurt feelings that remain unhealed.

You are giving a gift and opportunity during Mercury retrograde, and that's to review what areas of your life make you feel sad.

You won't resolve everything in one day, but you can start the journey of healing when you identify what's wrong and decide to work on it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

You want more than a pat on the back, Leo, and you get it on July 18. The Six of Wands is a reward tarot card signifying people who admire your work ethic and do something significant to show how much it means to them.

You might hear an unexpected compliment from a coworker or perhaps get the apology you've wanted for so long from an ex. There are many ways people express appreciation and value. Be open and receptive to whatever forms they take today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Wands

It's so nice to hit a stride in your day, and if things have felt slightly chaotic at the start of the week, you may feel a certain rhythm approaching on July 18.

Even amid chaos, you can find a way to create sense out of the craziness. The Four of Wands tarot card is a promising sign of hope. You can make it work, no matter what you face. Your life is under control because you're the captain navigating the ship!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers, reversed

You have so much love to give, Libra, so when you feel like you need a hug or someone to shower attention on, why not consider yourself?

You might not realize how good it can feel to truly date yourself, but the Lovers, reversed and Mercury retrograde on July 18, tell you to turn all that sweetness inward.

View your heart as something to cherish, not by someone else, but by you. No one can love you better!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Cups

Scorpio, outgrowing something or someone is a peculiar experience, yet it's a natural part of life that occurs over time. On July 18, you might feel those uncomfortable growing pains that come when a friendship or situation starts to fray.

It's not you being sensitive. Your tarot card for the day reveals a turning point in your life where you say goodbye to old patterns and hello to newer ones. You're in process, and the future is waiting for the new you to arrive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, it's that time of the year again, when you look over your social media and wonder who ought to stay on your friends list or who needs to be removed. You might have mixed feelings about certain people due to their opinions, and July 18 just might be the day when you say enough.

The Three of Cups, reversed, acts like a mirror if your patience is wearing thin. What do you feel you need to do to make your daily scroll more pleasurable? (Perhaps the mute button could work.)

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Star

Hope often gets reborn by the little things, Capricorn. On July 18, pay attention to the signs from the universe that are all around you.

You may encounter a stranger who resembles someone you once knew, evoking a smile on your face. Or you might hear the song of a bird that reminds you of a fond memory.

Little symbols are continually being set out for you to discover. For today, the Star tarot card asks you to look for them more diligently.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Swords

You can lament a setback or celebrate it, Aquarius. A small step back can be the greatest thing to happen to you on July 18. You receive a forced mini-review, one you might have refused if given the option.

Today's tarot card, the Four of Swords, reminds you that when you need to pause, remember that life sometimes requires it, so you can regroup and refocus on what matters most.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Cups, reversed

Pisces, you are such an open soul, so it can be hard for you to admit when you're wrong or when you are experiencing a difficult situation. You might be prone to pretending it's not there, hoping that the problem will resolve on its own.

However, the Knight of Cups, reversed tarot, asks you to face the situation with eyes as open as your heart. It can feel scary at first, but you have what you need to endure it all, starting on July 18.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.