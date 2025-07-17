4 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Abundance & Luck Starting On July 18

Four zodiac signs experience powerful abundance and luck on Thursday, July 18, 2025, the day Mercury retrograde begins. In astrology, there are two defining moments of Mercury retrograde: the moment it happens and the moment it ends. So, when Mercury retrograde begins on July 18, four zodiac signs who feel the change of direction the most will know something has changed. Something good is about to happen.

Advertisement

The point at which Mercury retrograde starts in Leo this year is especially significant. It's in a fixed Leo sign, and at the Avatar Degree, 15. This degree is smack dab in the middle of Leo, which means it comes with all the fixin's of the most courageous sign in the zodiac. If you're a Leo, Gemini, Virgo or Cancer zodiac sign, guess what? Today, you do the right things to generate good fortune.

Starting on July 18, you are incredibly lucky, attracting abundance in double measure. Leo's energy helps you to overcome fear and face challenges. It's not a matter of when you will have what you need to experience abundance and luck, you're just going to get it. The planet Mercury has spoken!

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, Leo, Leo, the power you need to acquire the abundance you crave is so close. To be lucky, listen to your lion heart because you're going to get something you deserve and that was meant just for you. Your heart will tell you what you want and how to achieve it. What a time to be alive on July 28, 2025, because today will show you that you're in a beautifully primed position for powerful abundance and luck.

Your Thursday's horoscope shows Mercury retrograde speaking to Venus, the planet that rules money, property and love, and it's linking that to the South Node of Fate. So, the type of luck and abundance isn't something related solely to your future. This is a situation you came here to complete from your past. Pay close attention to things like repeated numbers, signs from the universe that you're about to receive financial abundance, and unusual sensory experiences, such as phantom scents or encounters with birds in nature.

Advertisement

You're stepping right into the path of your destiny. Because this is coming from a deep, psychic part of your subconscious mind, this path may feel murky, but you're so close to what you are destined for, and today, during a powerful Mercury moment, it will appear. Be open to it.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you don't ask for much, do you? But on July 18, 2025, you're about to receive powerful abundance and luck in the one thing you want more than anything in the world: love.

When Mercury inverts and starts its retrograde journey in Leo, the sign that represents your communication sector, you find the courage to manifest what you want into existence through writing, verbal and other forms of communication. But specifically from your heart.

Mercury retrograde is about the internal energy that fosters self-discovery and inner knowing, so when this planet speaks to Venus and the South Node of Fate in Virgo, your ruler of home life. So, if you're single or in a relationship, and you want to see this tender area of your life bloom, it will. Watch, wait and see.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you are ruled by Mercury, so naturally, when the retrograde season starts, you feel it. You don't have to have any planetary connection to your zodiac sign for that to happen. It just does. However, today, Mercury retrograde does something pretty powerful for your zodiac sign.

Mercury retrograde will send a signal to Venus, the money planet, in your co-ruling zodiac sign, Gemini. So, your luck and abundance on Thursday, July 18, 2025, will come to you via work and career. The traits that make you who you are, the meticulous way you work, how you uphold high standards, and your strong work ethic start to take hold.

Advertisement

And, because Venus is in the tenth house and working in collaboration with the South Node, there's something very surreal about today's energy. You may cross paths with someone you were meant to meet again from a past life, and for a particular purpose, at your job or via networking, or you might even hear a message on TV, the radio or a conversation that stimulates a change within you.

You realize you have to do something and do it well, and then, a powerful, lucky thing will happen that leads to your abundance.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, your zodiac sign is about to experience powerful luck and abundance due to something that is owed to you. Your zodiac sign is sandwiched between a lot of astrological goodness, and you are caught in the crossfire, and it's a good thing. Mercury will bring something from the past back around that needs closure, do you have a person who owed you money?

Are you hoping for a change of heart in a situation where you've heard the word no? Mercury retrograde in Leo activates your money sector, and this could mean you get a thing you were owed, but wasn't available earlier this year.

Then, when it speaks to Gemini, in your house of hidden enemies, it makes Venus manifest work hard for you. Then, the Sun in your sign, the Vertex and Pluto are disrupted by this incredible conversation.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.