6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On July 19, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on July 19, 2025. Saturday is a Destruction Day, guided by the Earth Ox (Ji Chou) during a Water Sheep month in a Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Destruction Days are about clearing what’s no longer stable so stronger structures can emerge. That doesn’t mean chaos, but it is time to dismantle what’s quietly been holding you back so you can watch luck flood in.

Advertisement

The Earth Ox brings resilience and steadiness to the Destruction Day’s powerful clearing energy. You don’t have to be impulsive. You just have to be honest. And for six Chinese zodiac signs, this Saturday opens a door to good fortune by closing off a detour you no longer need. The luck that comes in now feels like it was destined just for you.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Saturday matching your earthly branch, you’re stepping into a rare form of personal alignment. Something becomes undeniable and it looks like a truth you’ve avoided, a boundary you’ve tiptoed around, or a habit that no longer works.

When you finally remove it, your luck follows immediately. This might show up as a new routine that sticks or a big financial option you couldn’t see before. Clearing space today invites something meaningful to arrive. Good fortune has arrived, dear Ox. It’s about time.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The July 19 Destruction Day pushes your animal sign to release a specific dynamic in your life that’s been pretty darn draining. You don’t have to end a relationship or quit a job necessarily, but you might change the way you participate in it. That adjustment makes all the difference.

You’ll notice the moment you do less, something new does more. Your energy returns. A block lifts. A plan starts to feel exciting again. This is good fortune by subtraction and you’ll be glad you made the cut.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturday helps you draw a final line around something that never should have been your responsibility. That could be emotional labor, logistical juggling, or just constantly making up for someone else's inconsistency.

Once that pattern breaks, luck shows up in your own lane. You might find time for something you’ve been putting off or make a quick decision that pays off almost immediately. You’re not being punished by letting go. You’re being freed up for better things. Your good fortune is back, baby!

4. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Destruction Days often spark clarity for your sign, and the Earth energy on July 19 makes it stick. There’s something small but powerful that snaps into focus. To me, it looks like a person whose energy you no longer want in your space or a story you’ve told yourself that just isn’t true anymore.

Making a different choice now changes your path this week. You could get a chance to show up differently in a situation you’d given up on or finally receive the green light you were waiting for, but only once you stop playing small. Say no, then watch the yes arrive.

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re not usually a fan of Destruction Days, but Saturday works in your favor because the removal doesn’t come from outside, it comes from you. You finally stop doubting something that keeps calling to you. You stop asking permission from anyone else to do what you know you were meant to do.

And the moment this happens, your intuition finds traction. You might receive a sign from the universe, a financial opening, or a clear directive from someone who matters. This is the kind of luck that confirms your instinct wasn’t just a wish. It was a preview.

Advertisement

6. Horse

Design: YourTango

There’s a setup happening for you, and the Chinese astrology on July 17 clears the way for it. It might feel like someone’s pulling back or a plan shifting, but that minor reroute is the best thing that could happen.

Your Saturday luck shows up when you’re willing to pivot. You’ll likely find that what leaves today makes room for something twice as valuable within days. Destruction Days don’t always bring endings, sometimes they bring clarity, and yours shows up today with purpose.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.