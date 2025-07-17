4 Zodiac Signs Get A Rare Second Chance Beginning On July 18, 2025

Four zodiac signs get the rare opportunity for a second chance starting on July 18, 2025, when Mercury retrograde begins. Although ego is important, Mercury retrograde in Leo from July 18 through August 11 shows us that humility is just as valuable.

Mercury in Leo can make us feel cheerful, boisterous, self-assured, and imaginative. Nevertheless, at its core, this transit is here to show fire and fixed placements the importance of preserving connections and showing up for others. Leo, Sagittarius, Aries, and Aquarius zodiac signs will have to focus on the uncomfortable moments that push us to be more vulnerable with the ones we love.

Saturn retrograde also in a fire sign helps these astrological signs be less impulsive while reflecting on the changes they can make moving forward. Leo, Sagittarius, Aries, and Aquarius receive positive vibes from this Mercury retrograde, which helps them become more accountable and evolve during this time.

1. Leo

Leo, Saturn in Aries is bringing support to your sign, giving you a rare second chance during this Mercury retrograde. You may experience some delays, but this is a good moment to be patient and discover your balance.

Now that Uranus is in Gemini, you may engage in activities that bring joy and excitement and connect to interesting people who change your perspectives. You find the confidence that you may have been lacking, especially with Pluto in opposition to your sign. You’re discovering a lot about yourself, your motivations, and understanding the relationships you have. Consider this Mercury retrograde your second chance to begin a planning phase to improve your routines. It can also help you develop new ideas. Instead of fearing Mercury retrograde, embrace the changes and positive things this retrograde brings.

Mercury also rules your financial sector, so this can be a good moment for you to be mindful of your spending habits. But with the planet retrograde, you’re able to learn about saving and not repeat the same mistakes. This is a moment of growth and intense reflection before Saturn enters Pisces in September.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, beginning on July 18, you get a second chance to revisit anything you may have glossed over so far this year that may have sent you off course. You always have the itch to explore the world, but Mercury retrograde in Leo wants you to think outside the box. This new sense of adventure can manifest in discovering new topics and developing a passion to gain mastery in a subject.

While you could be tempted to start something new with the inspirational energy in the sky, Saturn in Aries (which is also retrograde) stops you and forces you to concentrate on what you have pending before embarking on anything new. Meanwhile, the fixed energy of Leo allows you to take your time while Mars in Virgo helps you fix mistakes.

The next few weeks are preparing you to be more diligent and meticulous with your work, a shift from your usual impulsive fire energy. Those in the academic sector can develop a deeper love for their existing work. If you develop an interest in a new subject, wait until Mercury stations direct before pouring in more energy. Mars in Virgo sparks your ambition and desire for success, but Mercury in Leo builds your ego and helps you to take on challenges with more optimism and drive.

3. Aries

Aries, with Saturn in your sign, you may be surprisingly patient as you get a rare second chance to develop the skills you need to progress your craft. Mercury retrograde in Leo is a fruitful transit for fire signs since it helps you fall in love with who you are. If you no longer feel connected to your goals and dreams, Mercury retrograde infuses you with a sense of confidence, helps build your skills, and adds more tools to your treasure box.

Another lovely impact of this energy is that Mercury will influence your relationship house. Single folks can enjoy meeting new people and learning from them. You're developing stronger boundaries since you are learning more about your needs and how to protect your energy. This Mercury retrograde phase makes those in a relationship bolder with their self-expression, a second chance to experience more emotional vulnerability as you begin to see how balancing your ego can help you be more genuine to your partner.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Although Mercury is in opposition to your sign, Aquarius, this Mercury retrograde is a rare second chance to improve something in your relationship. Mercury in Leo is illuminating and romantic for you, even with the planet stationing retrograde. There’s a lot of positive energy now within your relationship sector, as Uranus makes an aspect to Pluto in your sign.

While this can be a good time to work things through in your romantic relationship, you also receive good ideas on how to repair broken connections. This can pertain to either friendships or an existing romantic relationship. Mercury in Leo makes you prideful and helps you take the initiative, which can be beneficial if you want to see positive changes within those existing relationships. With Uranus in Gemini, expect to demonstrate love in a new way.

Bravery is a potent ingredient associated with Mercury retrograde, since you will have valor when it comes to self-expression. This new energy can also make all your connections more exciting. You’re revitalizing your relationships through Mercury retrograde, which reminds you of the hard work that goes into preserving the meaningful relationships we have in our lives.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.