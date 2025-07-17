3 Zodiac Signs Reach A Significant Turning Point On July 18, 2025

On July 18, 2025, three zodiac signs reach a significant turning point. We all know that if we're to bring something new and wonderful into our lives, then we have to make a space for that kind of positive energy.

During this day's transit, Moon square Pluto, Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn shake loose the bad so that they can make more room for the good. We need to do some serious soul searching if we want to change, and on July 18, these three zodiac signs pour themselves into this pursuit.

Advertisement

For Taurus, Libra, and Capricorn, the astrological energy on July 18 brings an emotional turning point. We're finally ready to deal with what's real, and that means the hard stuff as well as the easy stuff. Prepare the way for clarity and direction.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been feeling the weight of indecision lately, Taurus, and in a way, that angers you. You want to either get to the point or move on, and yet, the situation you're in requires clarity and patience.

That's OK, because during Moon square Pluto on July 18, you'll get to see what it is you need to work with. No more fuzzy lines. Everything becomes obvious, and you'll know exactly what your next move needs to be.

In all honesty, it's probably got a lot to do with you being honest with yourself. That's what opens the door to the new direction you'll be taking. However, in order to get there, you have to stop, look around, and admit what's wrong and what needs changing. Easy-peasy, Taurus.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Conflict is something you try to avoid at all costs, but at this time, you know that there's something you need to confront. You, Libra, know that whatever it is, will not go away until you make it go away.

There's nothing to worry about, though, and that's what you need to keep in mind. You are clouded with worry, and you've totally forgotten that there's another side to this equation, the one where everything is great. Yes, know that.

Advertisement

The transit, Moon square Pluto, on July 18, has a way of cutting to the chase. You'll admit to what you need to realize and deal with it. It's short, sweet, and by day's end, it will be done with. Good on you, Libra!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As usual, you're keeping up, Capricorn. Now that doesn't exactly sound too romantic or exciting, but this day presents a challenge to you that will, in the long run, benefit you tremendously.

July 18 brings you the Moon square Pluto transit, and with it comes the opportunity to end the confusion and proceed in a positive and promising way. That means you're not just keeping up, but you're actually involved in your own healing.

One thing leads to another, and you'll find that on this day, Capricorn, you're not looking back anymore. You want more than just the status quo, and this is the day it all turns around for you. Good going!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.