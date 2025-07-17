5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Friday, July 18

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on Friday, July 18, 2025. Mercury Retrograde is in Leo, and, during this time, you should review how you express your truth.

This day will bring back old conversations for healing and former versions of yourself you thought were written out of the plot, but who still have lines to deliver. Mercury wants to know: Is your message still coming from the core of your soul, or just from the idea of who you think you should be?

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, it's been a good few years since we’ve had Mercury retrograde in your sign. This transit will likely help you heal some ingrained psychic knots about where you may have silenced your voice and self-expression. You may notice doors opening, not because you force them, but because you're finally moving in rhythm with your essence, and that changes everything.

Advertisement

People are paying attention to the way you carry yourself and the way you speak from the center of your chest. You’ll feel a growing sense that the right opportunities are orbiting closer, drawn in by your clarity, artistry, and unapologetic desire to live from the heart. Stay grounded in what delights you, and don’t shrink just because others haven’t caught up to your level of embodiment.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you’re starting to attract connections that don’t require explanation, including the ones who see your contradictions and stay. You might have experienced relationships in the past where you felt like you had to shrink your mind to fit someone else’s idea of love. But the script is changing.

This Mercury retrograde season teaches you that you’re here to experience the kind of partnership that expands you mentally, emotionally, even cosmically. Let yourself be surprised by who you’re drawn to now. You’re meeting people who reflect back the parts of you that you’ve only recently learned to love.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, something’s circling back in your professional world. You once tucked away some of your ambitions for later, and now, later is knocking. But this time, you’re meeting it from a deeper place — one that no longer needs to prove, only to embody.

This isn't about going backwards. You’re simply returning with more power, more clarity, and a better understanding of who you are and how you want to be seen. Something you once set down (maybe out of fear, timing, or survival) is rising again with new potential. It’s asking: Are you ready to handle this on your terms now? So, revisit the structures of your work life and ask: Does this still feel aligned with who I’ve become?

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, the moment you romanticize your daily rhythm, you can open up a new kind of freedom. The mundane is becoming meaningful, and your routine is ripe with moments of micro-magic — chance encounters at the coffee shop, conversations that spark ideas you didn’t know you needed, errands that turn into little adventures. Stay open to detours.

Communication is your spellwork right now, so speak with intention, poetry, and power. Do your best to only say what you mean without adding too many more words that could get your message lost in translation. There’s beauty in the clarity you’re cultivating.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, money is never just money for you. And right now, with Mercury retrograding through Leo, the spotlight turns inward to how you see your worth and how that vision shapes what you allow yourself to receive.

Old stories about survival, scarcity, or staying small might resurface, but only so you can choose differently. You’re asked: What are you still undercharging, underplaying, or undervaluing? Where have you mistaken humility for hiding? Notice when you compare yourself or your success to others, and instead, focus on your own unique path and gifts. Your worth is not a competition; it’s a frequency only you can hold.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.