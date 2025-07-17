Love Horoscope For July 18 — Mercury Retrograde Is Back (And Maybe Your Ex Too)

Love horoscopes are here for Friday, July 18, 2025, when Mercury retrograde begins. Each zodiac sign is warned to be watchful for toxic exes trying to talk you into giving them another chance. In Leo, Mercury takes on a flair for the dramatic, which can also look like persuasion and manipulation. Mercury governs aspects of communication and technology, so be mindful of your texting and double-check who you’re sending messages to during this period.

Mercury retrograde will last until August 11. During this retrograde period, you will want to pay attention to events around July 31, as Mercury crosses into the heart of the Sun to begin a new cycle. Reflect on what was going on in your life from August 14 to August 28, 2024, as this represents the last period Mercury was retrograde in Leo. You may experience similar themes to that time; however, you are wiser as Mars moved through its own retrograde in Leo at the end of last year. Don’t let someone who never treated you right talk their way back into your life. Remember, while dramatic expressions of love can be exciting, you will never need to do that to deserve the relationship meant for you.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Friday, July 18, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to work on it, dear Aries. Starting on July 18, Mercury retrograde in Leo will move through your house of romantic commitment, family, and creativity.

This will bring about a sense of misunderstanding or make you feel like you’re not on the same page as your partner. If there was any love bombing in this relationship, then you may also see the truth during this period.

Yet, you must be willing to work on it to get through it. No pretending you’re OK if you’re screaming inside, and no running away from what needs to be dealt with.

Taurus

Eventually, it all makes sense, Taurus. Mars was retrograde in Leo at the end of 2024, bringing up challenges within your long-term relationship, family and home life. While this particular cycle is now over, it doesn’t mean you addressed everything in the ways you needed to.

Mercury retrograde in Leo will bring up similar themes in your life, yet you are being urged to follow your heart and speak your truth. This may bring about a separation in your romantic life, whether emotional or physical. Trust that everything is happening for your highest good.

Gemini

Hold space for the process, Gemini. You don’t need to make a decision in this moment, or have your entire life figured out.

Mercury retrograde in Leo is in your third house of communication, which means it will be better to wait until August to make any final decisions in your romantic life.

You will also want to be extremely careful in your digital communications in the weeks ahead, as if you’re not, you could end up sharing your truth long before you’re ready to do so.

Cancer

Review anything that arises, Cancer. As you are poised to begin an exciting new chapter in your life, it’s essential to hold space for what occurs. You may need to explore themes around self-worth or finances in the weeks ahead.

This could also arise if you don't feel like you deserve someone who comes into your life, especially if they are wealthy or possess high achievements.

Don’t let yourself sabotage any relationships, and instead, focus on reviewing anything that arises, as that will make you stronger in the long run.

Leo

Learn to embrace the quiet, dearest Leo. Mercury retrograde in Leo signifies a time to hold space for yourself and the universe.

Try not to schedule any beauty appointments during this period because when Mercury is retrograde, they often don't turn out as you had hoped. In your romantic life, you may find yourself unable to hold back your truth.

This may bring resolution to themes that arose during the end of 2024, but you need to make sure that you’re honoring your growth in the process.

Learn to sit with yourself and embrace the quiet so that you don’t fall into any previous patterns.

Virgo

Let go of what is no longer serving you, beautiful Virgo. Letting go doesn’t mean bypassing your lessons or avoiding difficult moments, but instead creating space for what you are ready for. Once you move through your lessons, you can’t always retain the love and person who was a part of that process.

Mercury retrograde in Leo will encourage you to seek your solitude and work on finding peace within yourself. You will have a dramatic opportunity for personal growth as long as you’re not trying to hold onto anything that you’ve already outgrown.

Libra

Slow down, sweet Libra. You don’t need to feel like you have to rush into this next chapter of your life, or know what direction you should go.

Mercury retrograde in Leo will bring about conflict in your friendships, so be mindful of taking any advice or letting your frustration come out in unhealthy ways.

Use this time to expand your social connections and network, whether professional or personal, as there may be an unexpected romantic development. Just be sure to take your time and not make any official decisions until after August 6.

Scorpio

Don’t avoid dealing with matters in your personal life, Scorpio. Mercury retrograde in Leo will heighten the focus on your professional life, but you must be sure you’re not using it to avoid your matters.

It’s often easier to make changes and feel in control in your career, yet that doesn’t mean you should neglect your romantic relationship or the dreams you have for your life.

Take this time to reevaluate your priorities and goals, recognizing that you deserve success in all aspects of your life, not just your career.

Sagittarius

Let yourself learn what love genuinely looks like, Sagittarius. While this will impact your relationship, it also holds significant meaning for your life path as well.

Leo energy rules your house of luck, travel, and the relationships you are attracted to. This is also the place where new love is often found.

With Mercury retrograde in Leo, you are being urged to move into a space of openness. This will help you learn what a healthy love looks like, as well as being able to seize the life that is meant for you.

Learning also often means admitting you were wrong, but that is the key to growth.

Capricorn

Make a plan for your long-term happiness, Capricorn. Mercury retrograde in Leo will address themes related to financial security and intimacy within your relationship.

If you’ve been going through a divorce, establishing a prenuptial agreement, or other financial discussions, then clarity is arriving. Be sure that you are focusing on making plans that support how you want to feel and not just your bottom line.

Your legacy isn’t just financial, Capricorn, but in the intimate connections you form with all of those that matter most to you.

Aquarius

Address anything that arises, dear Aquarius. Mercury retrograde in Leo will affect your house of relationships and dating. For this reason, you are especially susceptible to the return of a toxic ex or patterns from your past.

Be sure that you are upfront with anything that arises, whether it involves boundaries or advocating for yourself with a current partner.

This is a chance to openly discuss and resolve what occurred at the end of 2024, so you need to be sure you’re showing up for the process.

Pisces

Transform your romantic life, Pisces. While Mercury retrograde can be a challenging time for many, this period may work to your advantage.

In Leo, this will represent the ability to notice details, feelings and truths that you previously have missed.

By recognizing these vital facts, you will be able to transform your life. You will also have a sixth sense during this period for recognizing what others fail to.

Be sure you’re not trying to convince anyone of anything, especially a romantic partner, and instead use it to your advantage.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.