Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Taurus Moon On July 18

On July 18, 2025, joy returns for three zodiac signs. After a stretch of uncertainty, the Taurus Moon offers us a return to steadiness and security. Emotions settle, and what felt like noise just fades out.

Perhaps it's no longer needed. We've received the lessons we needed to pay attention to. On July 18, that energy influences Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio in a way that feels both personal and necessary. We have had enough of the negativity, and we're tired of letting it rule our lives.

This feeling is so strong that it actually changes us and gives us hope again. How nice! Starting now, we start to feel like things are possible once again, and this lunation shows us that things are not all lost. We can find ourselves once again in joy and in happiness.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You always think of yourself as the strongest one in the bunch, and in a way, this is true. However, you are also a human being, and no matter how strong you believe yourself to be, you can't shoulder the whole world and all of its problems.

Thankfully, on this day, the Taurus Moon comes to your aid in ways that feel like friendship, family, and people who are kind. You'll notice that not everyone is mean. People want to return to their original kind nature.

This may surprise you at first, but on July 18, this revelation lets you know that you're not alone, Taurus. The weight of the world is much easier to carry when you've got friends, and you've got friends. Oh yes.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

There is just so much overthinking a person can do, and if they're handing out awards for it, you're definitely the winner these days, that's for sure. You get stuck in a loop, and you often can't get yourself out.

July 18 shows you how the Taurus Moon brings about a stabilizing effect, and it certainly works well on you, Gemini. You come to understand that all those thoughts... well, they still exist whether you are paying attention to them or not, so why not give yourself a break?

You're not going to solve the meaning of life on this day, but you'll definitely find yourself on an easier path, one that leads you to a more joyous approach. Leave the noise behind. Live your life, it's all good.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Even for someone as intense as you are, Scorpio, what you've been going through lately is just too much. You are really starting to become bogged down by it all.

That's how the Taurus Moon changes things up a bit, and on July 18, you'll notice that this one's on you. In other words, you have the option of going all the way with the intensity or pulling back so you can give yourself a healing break.

Being the smart sign that you are, you'll see that rest and relaxation are definitely the better option. Unbeknownst to you, Scorpio, this day is going to lead you to great joy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.