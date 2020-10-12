Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 13, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 13, 2020. Tuesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Tuesday was made for doing things that advance the cause of others such as participating in activism and helping those in need. Famous 9s include Mahatma Gandhi and Bob Marley.

The Hermit is the ninth tarot card in the deck. Often its interpretation involves searching for the light within and then using that light to bear witness of some form of wisdom to others.

You may have a powerful story that has given you unique insight that others need. While you may not want to share the details of your experiences, your actions can be the light that guides others along their journey.

With the day's energy coming through as a Humanitarian, there are so many ways for you to accomplish this. If you've been hungry, find a way to feed the poor. If you've been lonely, uplift someone on your social media.

If you've felt that this year's been tense for you, and you have someone who needs a listening ear perhaps bend yours to give them some time. There are lots of ways to show your care and concern on Tuesday.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands, reversed

Aries, not all goals are equal. Sometimes you start a new job and you think that you love something but once you have the chance to work in that field, you realize that you don't at all.

You might not like to admit that you dedicated a lot of study and money toward learning a certain skill set and now you're back to square one. However, it's always best to accept the truth and see where the next journey leads.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands, reversed

Taurus, what you are attempting to do others have not done before. So, of course, they are not going to understand why you're investing your energy in this idea or dream.

You may have to continue to pursue your vision without any support from the people you love. Sometimes it's best to let the naysayers stay int the dark until you are able to show your finished project.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Gemini, it's a great day to introspect and think. If you have some downtime. You will want to make sure that you are able to use it for rest, too. Do something fun that you ordinarily don't do. Visit a book store or clear clutter from one of your favorite spots.

Do a craft or slow cook a meal. Read a book that makes you think. Write in a journal. Study poetry or meditate and do some yoga to connect with your spiritual side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Cups

Cancer, change is important. You might resist it but it's part of life. You might be denying that things can't stay the same even though your friends and family advise you otherwise.

No matter how much you war against what you don't want, if it's meant to be it will happen regardless. Perhaps try to see the good and learn to be flexible while you have the opportunity to enjoy the journey at the beginning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

Leo, a worthy endeavor requires an investment of time, energy, and focus. This may mean that you have to remove other things from your life right now so that you have a singular focus.

The people whom you are trying to impress may perceive you as not being dedicated or wholly committed to your project. Too many distractions can prove to be harmful to your objective and make you appear divided.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Virgo, you may be ready to take a trip or to plan a brief staycation. If you have the day off, it's a wonderful time to go for a countryside cruise in your car with a friend.

Take in the sights and spend some time in nature. Clear your mind and let go of the daily grind, even if it's just for a moment. You have 24 hours. Try to fill it with good things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Swords, reversed

Libra, with a sigh of relief you can start to look to the future. There are lots of good reasons to be hopeful now. The stress is less.

You are feeling optimistic. Everyone else can sense you are calmer and happier now. You are sending out positive vibes and this brings good things your way. You have waited a long time for things to improve and now the future is finally here.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups

Scorpio, your love cup needs to be filled. You may be missing the time you ordinarily get to spend with family and friends. You might find it concerning that things still seem to be pressing without too much improvement due to the coronavirus.

Matters related to the holiday season can make visiting with friends and family during the holidays harder to plan. You will want to take time this week to give a realistic look at your future itinerary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Sagittarius, you have won a great battle. The difficulties you faced seemed insurmountable but with time and careful deliberation, you faced each fear without wavering.

It's been a difficult road and you may start to see the manifestation of your blessings monetarily. While things are finally started to resettle, you will still have some decisions you need to weigh carefully.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups

Capricorn, it's a great day for you to get creative and to try new things. You have been meaning to get more hands-on experience in art, learning astrology or some other subject.

Maybe try an online class or get together with some friends who are interested in the same subject and work through the same book while studying together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups

Aquarius, feelings are so hard to understand, so when you have no idea why you are so emotionally it's difficult to know how to regain control.

You are worrying more than usual lately. So, soothing your mind and letting go of concern is a good way to start. Start small.

Use mindfulness techniques or commit to living in the moment, one moment in time as you cast your cares on the Universe when anxiety returns.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hiephorant, reversed

Pisces, it's time to let go of people-pleasing or doing things by the book because someone else says that you must.

You'll sleep better when you know you did what your heart said was right.

You are ready to pave your own way and try something new. Yes, there are risks involved when you are going against the grain, but it's better than denying your inner truth.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.