Horoscope For Tomorrow, October 12, 2020

For today's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 12.

Monday, the Sun is in Libra, and the Moon will be in Leo. Mercury will turn retrograde on October 13 this week while in Scorpio.

However, pay attention to your own horoscope and astrology for Monday, as an alert is advised when it comes to making major decisions.

The Moon will be void of course on Monday starting at 10:29 a.m. until it enters the zodiac of Virgo.

We are entering a time of careful pondering. So, practice sound decisions making until Mercury and Mars return direct in November.

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your passion and creativity sector.

It's not the best day to start something new or to make big changes when it comes to what to do today, you can finish whatever you started yesterday and feel mentally rested and well-prepared for Monday when the Moon enters Virgo.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your home and family sector. Some things are best left until tomorrow, and if you can wait or it's not urgent, even better.

For today, gather information as it comes in. Try to make the most of research, planning, and setting things into order. See how you can set up your family matters for the week ahead. If anything in particular needs organizing, if possible tend to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your communication sector. Big decisions or making deals are ill-advised, per astrology when the Moon is void of course.

So, for today, you may decide to give major choices a 24-hour wait before confirming or signing on the dotted line. In astrology, this is a better time for gathering your facts and analyzing situations. You may miss something of importance if you rush ahead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your money sector. Window shopping, checking out what's for sale online or researching any holiday deals are all great things to do while you are still on the fence about what to buy for friends and family this holiday season. You might be vulnerable to impulsively use your credit card, so be careful not to click without considering your budget carefully today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your identity sector. You may have some hopes set on making big adjustments to your appearance.

Perhaps you plan to change your hair color, get a completely different hair cut or do something drastic to just to feel like something has changed. The thing is that when you do something impulsively, you may regret it. Today may not be the best day to run to the store and grab a box of hair color deciding that it's okay to do it yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your karma sector. Yes, you have things that you need to resolve and now may feel as good of a time as any. But do you really need to shoot off that heated text message or call someone to air out your tension without any warning? Today, you may be thinking heavily about all the things that 'aren't right' in your life, the world, and even in matters that have nothing to do with you at all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your friendship sector. The best of friends can have difficult times, too. You may want to push an issue with your bestie, but perhaps today isn't the right time or place. You might want to remain fully in the moment and not project to an uncertain future. Truly take an opportunity to think about what you hope the two of you can accomplish when you geet together. Aim for a successful meeting by planning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your career and social status sector. If you're job hunting, make use of your downtime today and search for work opportunities online.

You might have a test that you need to take or a few cover letters you need to shoot out. But, if you're tired and not really sure that they are perfect, check them carefully beforehand. Compare yours to the job description using jobscan.co to see how to improve it before emailing it out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your personal philosophy sector.

You don't have to be so definitive. It's great to have strong opinions, however, if you're still working out the details or figuring out what you like or don't, give yourself all the time that you need.

You want to be sure that what you say and what you commit to aligns with your beliefs, but that's tough to do when you are still on the fence right now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your shared resource sector.

It's wonderful that you want to share what you have. You may even be in a position to make a big donation to your political candidate of choice or a friend who is in need.

You might want to think ahead about the at-risk children, homeless or families most affected financially by the coronavirus. With so many ways to help, take your time to see how to use your resources wisely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your commitment sector. Making a marital decision is a huge endeavor. Even business decisions, the choice to start a particular job or to move all require your careful attention.

While the Moon is not making any major aspects today, you might opt to wait and see. Of course, you ultimately decide what you'd like to do but if you want to wait, the Moon's in your favor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends most of the day void of course while in the zodiac sign of Leo, your daily duties sector. Sometimes chores have to be skipped. You don't always have to be productive. You might take a day off and rest instead.

Maybe go for a walk or visit a friend. Everyone enjoys a little me time. If you have the time and ability to do it, you might binge-watch a few thrillers or horror movies to prepare you for Halloween. Indulge yourself a little. Have fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.