Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 8, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 8, 2020.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 4, the Manager.

Famous 4s include Bryan Adams, Demi Moore, Brad Pitt, and Bill Gates.

The Emperor tarot card is fourth among the Major Arcana, and one of action. Other fours in the tarot include the 4 of Wands, which is hard work that brings results.

The 4 of Cups, which is about balancing your emotional energy, and the 4 of Pentacles, which similarly to Life Path 4 invokes management and taking care of business.

The Moon will move into the fourth zodiac sign in astrology — Cancer, which is where the Moon is in its dignity. Anticipate that the day will bring strong emotions with calls to action.

No matter what your Life Path number or daily tarot card reading says, Thursday, take action but be certain to balance your energy along the way.

Also, check out your daily love horoscope here.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, October 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 10 of Cups, reversed

Aries, when you're feeling out of sorts, it's not something to ignore. Your body and mind being disconnected from each other is a smoke signal that things are out of control.

What would it cost you to take five minutes to meditate and recenter? Would the world really come crashing down on you? Likely not. It's 'no more excuses time'. Claim the moment and breathe. Get centered. Invite the Universe to join you on this journey so that you are aligned, not only with your goals but with your principles as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Taurus, the beginning is always the hardest step to take, so once you step across the thresh hold and cross the barrier to your new life, you don't want to stop.

Perhaps you worry that it's too dangerous; you may lose momentum. But, think of it this way, you have already gotten through the worst part of it, so there's no need to rush or worry. Pace yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Gemini, time to create. You not only enjoy change, but you're a catalyst for it in the lives of others. Sometimes a little word you speak into the life of a friend can be the push that they need in the right direction.

If you speak impulsively and feel a tinge of regret later tonight remember that even your worst moments can be used highly. Nothing happens by accident in the Universe, even when it appears to be that way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Cancer, you're done waiting for people to do the right thing, right? This may mean your nice side has to take a backseat as you start living life according to your own rules.

People who feel like you're leaving them behind may not understand your timing. But, you have to do things according to your own internal time clock. Time waits for no one, and sometimes, neither should you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, lately, you're not as focused as you used to be. You're distracted and the root cause can be a variety of things. You have a lot on your mind lately, and you're spinning your wheels thinking things through over and over again.

It's not easy being in the middle of such madness, and you need to find a way to put a stop to it somehow. What if you started by writing down everything that you feel you must do? Then, start crossing off what isn't a priority to begin bringing the focus back into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Virgo, strong opinions are great unless they are someone else's and pushed on you. When the roles are reversed and you sense someone else is trying to persuade you to make decisions you're not ready to make, it's off-setting and albeit uncomfortable, too.

Even if you don't feel pressured, the experience is unpleasant, but you should try not to dwell on a moment and let it ruin your entire day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Libra, be aware. It may sound coy, but being in tune with your subconscious mind is an aspect of success that you're underutilizing. You have to clear the energy where it's easy to get bogged down visually. Remove unpleasant things from your desk. Get rid of clutter. Clear a little spot on your front porch or patio where you can go and unwind for a few minutes each day. Create a positive space that is inviting to you so that you can be fully present and gain clarity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Scorpio, be authentic. When you grew up things were a certain way because that's how society thought it was meant to be. Now, that you're older, life has changed. It's OK for you to make adjustments. It's fair for you to see things differently than your parents or your grandparents did. You don't have to feel like you're betraying them, you just need to live in your truth. Let life and love handle the rest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Sagittarius, have fun today. No matter what you face, there's always room for a little bit of laughter. Find something that brings a smile on your face. If you love comedy, watch a funny show or search for silly memes and gifs. Do something magical. What will boost your spirits and make you see the lighter side of life? Do that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands, reversed

Capricorn, perfection is nice, but it's not necessary. You are trying to be so many things to various people and it's too hard to be perfect. Your expectations are high, and even though you are willing to work hard to achieve your goals you hold yourself back when you concern yourself with the need to be completely flawless before saying a project is done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 2 of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, it's tough when a relationship doesn't work out in the way you hoped it would. Even a working partnership that's imbalanced is heartbreaking. You need to give yourself time to process your emotions. It's going to take time, but you deserve to grieve, even if you're OK with a situation being over when a dream is done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, be careful not to overspend when you know that you have to be frugal. You may be optimistic or thinking that things will catch up later. But, do you really want to deal with the stress? You may not like having to work from a budget, but it's smart to do so when you have the opportunity.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.