Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 5, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 5, 2020.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, The Leader. Famous 1s include George Lucas, Nicholas Cage, and Maya Angelou.

The number one in the tarot signifies the Fool card and the Fool's Journey which is how we understand the Major Arcana. The Major Arcana includes 22 cards, and the Fool sometimes is assigned the number 0, but more often it possesses the number 1.

The Fool is on a journey, and he's aloof to what's ahead. He's too busy rushing forward. He wants to get on with his life. And, in the process, he's headed for a great fall. A misguided fate that is absolutely avoidable.

The Fool with all his tenacity doesn't hear the dog that barks warning him that he's going too fast and too soon. With Monday's numerology, we hear this same warning, and the Leader is fast-moving, headstrong, and determined to win no matter what.

On Monday, as you forge ahead to start your week, heed the warning of 1 all-day — stay mindful and listen while you walk.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, October 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 9 of Cups, reversed

Aries, how does it feel to have won over your battle, but now you're looking forward to the next one. You thought this was the end-all but now you are ready to get back into the ring again and fight a new battle.

You are starting to see how happiness is an on-going process and what matters more than a dream is your purpose and how you express it in this life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 5 of Pentacles

Taurus, when people work together amazing things happen. You have more skill, energy and resources available to you and if one person drops the ball, another picks it up.

Knowing that you are working so closely with others can give you a sense of belonging and assurance. You'll feel undefeatable with whatever you set your mind to accomplish.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Gemini, when you have something important to say you might want to get it off your chest immediately. So you could end up telling friends and family first because the news is just too juicy to keep to yourself.

Do your best to save your energy for that perfect moment. A secret is only going to work if you control it. Someone might accidentally say it before you've had a chance to!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Cancer, power is important, but so is kindness, which you know how to be with ease. You aren't looking for someone to save you anymore.

You've come to terms that you own your destiny and that other people aren't able to do what you need all of the time. You are ready to be your own hero now. You are strong and resilient, and now that enough time has passed you see that you are enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, why are you hiding your talents? You have so much to offer others and when you are afraid or waiting for things to be just right you miss seeing the joy that you can add to the world.

You have been keeping this side of your developed self a secret, perhaps you're afraid it's not good enough. You may think that you need more time or more practice. That's untrue. Test. See what others think about what you do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands, reversed

Virgo, it's time to take a rest. Rest is such an important part of what you need to do. Taking a break can restore your energy and vitality. It can make your negativity lift. You may feel a strong connectedness to your creative side when you have given your body what it needs.

Even though it feels like you're taking a step backward or falling behind for some TLC, you'll soon realize that you can accomplish twice as much work as you would if you hadn't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Libra, you have finally discovered what trips you up and get you back on the wrong path. You unlocked the secrets to your weakness and can see it coming a mile away. You are less interested in what seems to offer you a temporary solution to a major problem.

Instead, you're taking this negative energy and turning it into something positive. You have the right mindset and attitude. You know how to sidestep this detour and stay true to your path.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, when you give the gift of time, there's always a chance that you'll have wasted it on someone who doesn't appreciate or deserve it. That's the risk a person takes when they decide to give of themselves. It's more about you than it is the other person, however.

What type of person do you want to be? Do you need to always get a reward for the deeds you do? If the answer is no, then be loving when you feel prompted and then let go of the outcome.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Sagittarius, playing a supportive role when you'd much rather be the leader is super hard to do. You may feel challenged by the decisions you see others making and want to put a stop to the nonsense.

You have to understand that every situation has its place in time. A good leader has patience and knows when to follow. Are you finding this difficult? Maybe concentrate on that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands

Capricorn, the time has come for you to show the world what you are made of. Your product, idea, website or brand are all ready to be sent out to the world to judge. This can be a tough decision for you to make but it's also part of the learning curve you face.

You will get so much more feedback once people start talking and reaching out to either congratulate or complain. Be prepared to get an earful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 9 of Pentacles

Aquarius, you have champagne taste and right now, you may feel like all you need is a little more money so that you can get the things you want most. You don't need to fret or worry about how you'll do it.

You might be super impressed by your resourcefulness. From creating a brand to grabbing a second job during the holidays, you can hustle and get your status elevated to the next level soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Pisces, someone you know and love needs some tough love from you, and you may be hesitant to give them their verbal spanking.

You might avoid this person altogether just to not have 'the conversation' you know is necessary. But, the truth is if you don't then who will? A good friend is someone who is honest even when the message is tough to deliver.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.