Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 3, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 3, 2020.

The day is set for smooth-sailing even though astrologically the energy is rough for all.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 6, the Nurturer. And, in the tarot, the sixth tarot card is The Lovers.

The Lovers tarot card reminds us to take chances, but that choice is tough because it requires change.

Life Path 6 can be related to the concept of six in the tarot is about harmony during and after you go from one thing to the next. Six is related to Jupiter, there's luck and good fortune to be found, but be kind, loving, and gentle as you go about your journey.

The Six of Wands is about balance during new beginnings. Then, there are the Six of Cups that speaks to balancing difficult emotions; kindness is in order.

The Six of Swords is about thinking. We have to process our ideas and fears, and sometimes this is best done with a friend or trusted advisor.

The Six of Pentacles is profit potential. You can choose to grow or not, but no matter what the consequences are always yours to bear.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, October 03, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups, reversed

Aries, you're super busy today and time with friends may have to wait. You might be feeling like you're out on your own without being in close contact with people who love and support you.

This can cause you to wonder if your priorities are in order right now. You could be questioning everything and the start of a paradigm shift can begin.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands, reversed

Taurus, you're feeling out of control and these circumstances you face may have drained all your energy. You aren't going to stay in this place too much longer, but the first thing you need to do before anything else is to decide that change starts with you.

When you see how you have the power to do something that stops the craziness dead in its tracks, that's when the miracles will begin.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Gemini, you may want to call the shots to your life right now, but there are other people who depend on you that need to weigh in, too. Ask for opinions.

Gather information and see how your choices and lifestyle will impact others. You might not have realized how bit the ripple effect would be!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups, reversed

Cancer, it's normal to be afraid. You might think that nothing worst could have happened, either. Facing your fears can be a blessing in disguise. You might be surprised that once myths you believed are set to rest that a breakthrough comes right afterward.

What you have been avoiding is doing you a favor and freeing you to experience life without feeling under fire.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Leo, when you speak today, people listen. You've been holding back your strong opinions to mull things over. It's that thoughtfulness that makes your voice so powerful. You aren't being emotional or over-the-top.

You come across as fair-minded, balanced, and impartial, which is respectable. You are helpful today, and it helps to shine a light where there's darkness in a problem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, you need to get back to the basics. You have lost sight of the purpose you began with. There can be lots of reasons why this happened. You might have had too much on your plate.

You might have had to make important choices that drained you, and not felt fulfilled when the results came in. Even though you have excuses for why you feel this way, it's important to return back to the starting point and get clarity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 3 of Wands

Libra, trust the process. Release the need to control circumstances in order to get a certain outcome. You don't have all the power of the Universe in your hands. That's too much pressure for you to carry. It was never meant for you to feel this way.

Instead, stay in your lane. Your job is to do your best and to keep trying. Your part is to remain optimistic and to believe in the bounty that is available to you when you believe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Scorpio, what's the hesitation? Why are you not seizing the moment? You already know what it is that you're supposed to do. So, why are you acting as though you don't? Instead of looking at your cell phone watching other people live their lives, go out and live yours too.

There's no time to waste. You have only this moment. If you're truly interested in this opportunity, there's no reason for you to delay or doubt yourself. The timing is ripe!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Sagittarius, you are in a wonderful position to start something new. You have the energy. You have the vision. And, now all the stars are aligned in your favor. You have been thinking about this moment for so long. Maybe even since you were a child.

Of course, you want to rush ahead without any plan in place, but the planning is also an important part of this process. Set things into order and then follow through with your plan.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Capricorn, you've been learning how to do new things and to gain certain marketable skills. There's no reason why you would not succeed except for not focusing on one thing at a time. Even though you can do all these other things, should you?

No, you shouldn't. You'll spread yourself out too thinly. Find the one thing that you love to do the most and target your energy and expertise in that direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 10 of Swords

Aquarius, you are leading and rising up to this occasion. You are focused on success and making things happen for yourself. Others are receiving you openly. You are making things happen.

You're making great use of your time and resources. You're showing yourself to be dependable and trustworthy. You're moving up the ladder of success in a big way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Pisces, you have to cut ties from the way things have always been done. This time, try something new and different. Innovation is needed, and not knowing how to go about it can be confusing. But, it's warranted.

So, you have to try different things, even if it leads to short-term failure. You'll be so glad that you didn't follow the path that everyone else was on. You're breaking through the glass ceiling, not just for yourself but for others, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.