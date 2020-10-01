Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, October 2, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for October 2, 2020 while the Sun spends a final day in Aries before entering Taurus.

Friday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker. Famous 7s include Johnny Depp.

The Chariot is the seventh tarot card in the deck, and it means to overcome your challenges by charging forward with confidence.

The day's energy invites contemplation, writing, and spend time in your thoughts and personal space, but doing what you need to do to move forward with your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 02, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Aries, there's news you need to share and you know that the delivery is almost as important as the message. You may be wrestling with the best way to make such an important announcement to the world.

Plus, timing is everything! You might experience anxiety as you try to find the best approach but take your time. There's no rushing what needs to be done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Taurus, relationships are tough and you may be feeling as though you can't make it work. However, if in your heart there's a glimmer of hope, perhaps you and your partner can come to a resolution.

Things that seem to be total dealbreakers can be worked out with help and time. You might struggle to get over the past but with love anything is possible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 9 of Wands, reversed

Gemini, why does it need to be what you want? Is it that you're used to a situation if it's only presented to you in a way that's familiar? What if things changed? Could you adjust?

Make a list of all the reasons why your requirements must be met for you to be happy. See if there's a compromise where you and everyone else can get what they want and need, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 5 of Cups

Cancer, you're disappointed, which is understandable. You have had your heartbroken. How do you repair it? You see all that's around you that was meant to bring joy but instead good memories invade your happiness. Try not to dismiss these valid moments. You have a right to grieve right now. Trying to make sense of the insensible is not easy, but with time, you'll gradual improvements. The sun will shine again!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Pentacles

Leo, the goals you set for yourself are doable, and you have found a way to do the daily work, too. The determination you have to get things done is amazing. You have strong willpower and have found a purpose you can connect with.

This is helpful right now as times can be challenging. But even when the climb is steep, you stick to your guns and continue to succeed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: 3 or Swords

Virgo, a relationship is coming to an end, and the next chapter is set to open for you. You may feel sad to say goodbye to all the good times that you've shared but the separation doesn't have to be forever.

You can find new ways to memorialize your time together by living your life differently. You carry the experiences you've shared inside of your heart and use them to guide your steps in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands, reversed

Libra, you need a break today. You might feel like there's no point in doing what you have planned. There may appear to be no true benefit for you, so you don't feel motivated at all.

You may need to accept that some projects just have to be done. Like it or not, that's what adulting is all about. Create a dangling carrot that gets your energy moving. Reward yourself for sticking it out and getting these projects done despite yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: 3 of Cups

Scorpio, it's a beautiful day to spend time with your friends and to do fun activities that celebrate the spirit of love and unity. There's so much support for you within your community.

The people who see you doing well are celebrating your victories, too. You inspire them when you are happy, and in turn, they continue to provide you motivation when your resolve is wearing thin.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: 4 of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you need to make decisions taking all factors in mind. This is not a time to rush and take action. You might be the reason why plans aren't working. Harsh, but true. Do a self-check.

Are you trying to hold on to something and that's keeping you back? You can't always have your cake and eat it, too. The law of attraction may be trying to teach you to that life requires balance and you need to change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: 8 of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, the reason you feel a loss of personal power is because you keep giving it away. You can't put the responsibility on other people for why a project or relationship failed. You have a part in it, and even though it feels embarrassing to admit, it's better to let others see your human side.

Even if you blame someone in conversation and others appear to be listening and empathizing, it's not a positive reflection of yourself. Instead, focus on the positives and what you can do to make things better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, your friends and family don't seem to agree with you. They see your choices as being negative and their lack of support is starting to make you feel angry. What if they see something that you don't?

Even if you don't see it right now, maybe you might benefit from taking a step back and evaluate your reasons why. You might find there to be some merit to their words and can make a wise change.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Pisces, there's a soft, gentle side of you that others find contagious and uplifting. You are in a powerful position to manage your life and put things in order.

You have the vision and the ability to see what others don't and to drive change. Your maternal instincts are the leadership that people in your life need. Be an encourager. Couch with love.

