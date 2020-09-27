Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 28, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 28, 2020.

Monday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Famous 5s include former President Abraham Lincoln who was pivotal in the emancipation of slavery and Coretta Scott King, who was the wife of Martin Luther King, Jr., the civil rights leader and visionary of true equality for Black Americans.

Saturn releases part of its grasp as it turns direct on Monday. With Mercury in Scorpio and the Moon entering Pisces we are off the hook for a few days during Libra season to avoid making life-changing decisions. Seek freedom instead.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Monday, September 28, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Aries, the Four of Wands tarot card is a sign of growth. You're making positive changes! But, unfortunately, this requires you to buckle down a bit more and take greater responsibility.

The number four in the tarot is about structure, balance, and managing things. Other tarot cards to consider when thinking about what you need to do include The Emperor and Temperance.

Think about leadership. Consider your actions, but try not to overanalyze things. Put a plan down in paper and get an accountability mentor to help you as you figure things out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You either need or are acting from nurturing motherly energy. The Empress tarot card is the mother of the deck and her graceful spirit invites you to soften your approach to life.

If you are acting with harshness toward yourself (or others) return to a space of kindness. You will feel the heaviness of this attitude on your heart in such a way that you won't want to persist.

The Empress, as the third tarot card of the deck, wants you to reconnect with your sisterhood. Friends who are strong in their ability to nurture you to good health and balance are good to speak to today. Their energy can remind you of what you're forgetting to express within yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Climbing the ladder of success can feel exhausting at times. You may be working longer hours and question whether or not these battles are even worth it.

The toughest part about staying the course can be the loneliness you're experiencing right now. But being dedicated is important to the success of what you're doing, so don't waver. Stick to your goals and see them to the end.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Prayer, meditation, and working on your relationship with a higher power are all important, but there comes a point when you have to take action and do something in faith.

The Star tarot card relates to your spiritual relationships and working toward strengthening them, but now that it is reversed it's time for you to do the work of love rather than asking for support and assistance.

You have the support of the Universe beside you so there's no reason to doubt. Follow your intuition as you feel guided and walk the path that you know you're being directed to take.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The worst is finally behind you, and now after feeling so much betrayal and hardship weighing down on your heart you are ready to start all over again.

This time, you may be less trusting and more guarded than before due to the woundings you recently experienced. Being self-protecting might not be your natural approach to life, but for now, it's necessary.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

A relationship may prove to be more difficult than you originally imagined it would be. You might not understand the way another person thinks or why they say the things that they do.

The challenges can be tough on your mind and cause you a lot of stress lately. You may need to take a mental break and hang around people that cheer you up and give you a sense of community. Feeling like you're where you belong can be great for your spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sustaining a financial loss when you were hoping for the best can feel awful, but try to take what you've learned and apply some strategy to the situation.

Maybe you invested everything you had or depending only on one income or job, and now you need to take a new approach to financial security.

Now, that you see how unstable a single situation can be consider diversifying your future strategy. Try to make more streams of income so that you aren't caught off guard as significantly in the future should another financial challenge hit you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A major challenge can take place today and it will require you to stop what you're doing to address the matter. When you see a problem that needs to be addressed it will not be wise to sweep it under the rug.

Sometimes fate can tap you so hard on the shoulder to get your attention. When this happens, don't let the opportunity to grow to pass you by.

Ignoring a problem will only make it get bigger. Even if it's inconvenient or ill-timed, do your best to work it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You need a break. You can't burn the candle from both ends any longer. You have given all you've got and then some, but working long hours and then not giving yourself time to relax is going to weigh you down.

It can feel counterproductive to take a staycation or to unplug for an extended period of time, but the health benefits are important. When you take time for yourself you'll feel so much better at work when you return.

You will be even more productive than ever, perhaps taking less time to accomplish tasks that you had to push yourself to complete before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

All relationships have their fair share of troubles. When two strong-minded people disagree with each other it can be hard for them to find a middle ground.

Compromise can feel like an evil enemy because you don't want to not get your way and neither does the other person, but it may be necessary to call a truce in order to bring things back into order.

The Ace of Swords may be saying that you will eventually have what you need but not necessarily in the way that you had anticipated. Try to be creative in your situation. You may be surprised by the end result.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 4 of Wands, reversed

The Suite of Wands has to do with beginnings and the number four with managing your resources and time. But when reversed, things feel out of sorts and you could be wondering why.

Some situations are not manageable. You may have to scrap this situation and start all over again. You can try to reconfigure or restructure to a point, but there comes a time when you have to accept that it's not you but the foundation that's the problem.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You are done trying and are ready to stop here and now to spare yourself any more loss of time. You have been doing the best you can in this work, but it's clearly not for you. You don't have the passion you felt before and the joy of the project has left you.

You don't need to feel like a failure. Everyone has dreams that they realize were not truly their life's purpose. You took the risk and you gave your all. Now it's time to strive for what you really want to do and cut your losses.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.