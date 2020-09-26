Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 27, 2020

Your zodiac sign's free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for September 27, 2020.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 22, the Master Teacher.

Famous 22s include Martin Luther King, Jr., Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates.

The Fool tarot card is associated with the number 22. The Fool card is a symbol of our journey and the personal challenges we face along life's way.

On Sunday, consider your own goals in life, and the lessons you are learning. Try to not rush into what you shouldn't, like the Fool does, and be mindful when you can, which is the warning of Sunday's tarot card.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Aries, you are over the emotional hump that has been quite a climb during COVID. Now that you've become so familiar with how life has both ups and downs, you're quite savvy on how to ride the waves.

During this time of emotional strength, you still may not be clear on what direction you need to take with your life; however, you are confident and trusting of the Universe's plans. You aren't filled with worry anymore. In fact, you're full of hope.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Swords

Taurus, making a tough decision is so hard when you're not certain what the outcome will be. It almost reminds you of times when you would close or eyes and put your finger on a line in a book or tossed a coin to see what the Universe hinted. Life this time around is not so easy!

You have to just do the right thing and then pick based on the information you have. Trying to predict the outcome of the future is impossible since there is no way for you to know everything that can happen once things start to progress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: 2 of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, you are playing a juggling act. Perhaps related to money or finances. You may be moving income from one source to another trying to catch up on your bills or seeing if you can rearrange your schedule so that you are able to accomplish more things in a day.

This is a hard thing to do but you're somehow pulling the situation off to the best of your ability. As long as you keep account of all that you're doing things will work out for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: 4 of Cups

Cancer, so you missed out on an opportunity and. you thought things would still be OK. Now, you are in regret or fear that another one will never come your way.

You can't keep beating yourself up for what you should have done. Hindsight is often 20/20. You just have to wait now for the next best thing to come. Then, you'll see if for what it is and not make the same mistake over again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: 7 of Wands

Leo, there's a time and place for everything. You have to face your obstacles and not back down from them this time. Even though you may have taken a more laid-back approach until recently, this time you will want to be more assertive.

There's nothing to fear. Life is full of challenges. Trust and believe in your capacity for growth as you learn to navigate these next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Virgo, you're initiating energy is starting to make things move forward for you. You may be taking charge of a new project to see how things work out for you.

You may feel like you are in your sweet spot and this is why you don't mind owning a leadership role in this work. You have been doing your homework and so the knowledge you bring to the table helps you to feel confident and prepared. Others recognize this in you too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: 8 of Wands, reversed

Libra, you're full of energy and even though you feel completely prepared, perhaps even overprepared, you don't need to be so urgent about what you are doing. You can slow down and ease into this new life transition.

You can be deliberate with each step that you take. Pace yourself so that you don't inadvertently miss a deadline elsewhere because all of your attention and energy was channeled into one specific area of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

It can feel as though you have limited options and you may be blaming the pandemic or other circumstances that brought you to this conclusion. Even if you can't see a way out of your current situation.

it's important for you not to give up. You can make a way where there seems to not be one. You have the resourcefulness to make things work out but you can't assume that the traditional path will be the answer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You're used to being open and transparent with your feelings and lately, you've not wanted to share your thoughts like before. There's a reservedness to you that is uncharacteristic of your personality. Perhaps you've tired of giving good advice only to have it be ignored.

You might not be used to this quietness that you're practicing but it is a refreshing start to a new life for you. From money matters to interpersonal relationships where you have strong opinions, learning to exercise restraint is a good practice for you now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Communication is unclear right now and there's no real way to bring the mixed signals into clarity. Maybe it would be better to scrap the whole thing right now and try to understand what's causing so much confusion.

Is someone trying to fool you? That may be a question on your mind. The doubt has you feel drained. Right now, stop spinning your wheels in circles. Get to the bottom of the matter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: 3 of Pentacles

You have been dreaming and planning in your head about a great idea you'd like to see happen. You are really excited that the last touches of your great idea are finally done.

Now, you need to share what you have in mind with the right people who can collaborate with you to work on this special project. It may feel scary at first because of how important your vision is for you, but when it begins you'll feel so glad you did.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You have given enough of yourself and now it's your turn to care for your needs. Take the day off and be a little selfish with your time. Spend a few leisurely moments in bed. Don't answer your cell phone if you don't want to.

Leave things undone so you can unwind and read a book or just enjoy breakfast on your porch watching nature unfold. Let the day be one of joy and simple pleasures. Don't put pressure on yourself to do more than this day deserves.

