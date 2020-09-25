Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 26.

It's a beautiful day to do something fun and fanciful as the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign, balanced Libra.

Libra is ruled by Venus, so it's also a great day to do things that you love with someone you enjoy being around.

Do something positive. Network online. Update your contacts, and engage on community boards to meet people who share your interests online.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun spends the day in Libra, which invites social activities into your life over the next month. Lots of things can change.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your friendship sector, it will be a wonderful time to think about your social networking activities. Are you doing enough, and if you are, how are you handling yourself when you do?

When the Moon is in Aquarius, it's a great time for you to think outside of the box. If you're used to calling or texting people you know, you might try networking on LinkedIn or another platform in a new way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun spends the day in Libra, and over the next month it's best to focus on daily tasks and how much life balance your practice.

Your life's pendulum can be swinging from extremes and it can be exhausting at times for you, especially if you're learning how to be a remote worker.

Even if you're just learning how to manage remote working, while balancing family and pets at home, the next two days can provide you pivotal change.

When the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your career and social status sector, you might realize what you can do differently in your approach with work that provides you more me-time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your higher learning sector. Your mind is open to learn and explore new things.

You might spend a little more time on the internet than usual checking out things that capture your curiosity.

This is a great time for studying, downloading learning apps, and picking up the latest non-fiction book on about mindset.

The Sun spends the month in Libra, which brings romantic energy to all that you do. You are easily regenerate and optimistic. It's a wonderful time for love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your shared resources sector. You'll find it easy to make connections and meet the right people.

You'll discover that more people are good and have a strong desire to get along with you. If you need help, you can find it.

It's a great time to ask for assistance from friends and partners. If you have a strong drive to give charitably to an organization, this is a great time to do so.

The Sun spends the month in Libra, your home and family sector. It's a wonderful time to do things that secure the future for our family.

From wills to assigning who will be responsible for your social media should something unforeseen happen, be sure to get those things done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your relationship sector. You may find yourself interacting with people from different cultures and exploring varied interests that are fun and memorable.

You can meet someone and fall in love with this energy. Focusing on relationships is essential over the next few days as situations will require you to pay close attention to what's going on in any of your existing relationships especially with a significant other.

You are open and communicative now that the Sun is in Libra. If you have to participate in negotiations or come to an agreement with someone, this is a good time for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your wellness sector and it's a wonderful time to enjoy the outdoors.

If you have missed people watching during the pandemic, why not take a drive along the shore or stroll the open malls and just look around.

You can decide how you spend money or invest it while the Sun spends the month in Libra. If you find something you think would be an asset to your home, you might find it hard not to pick it up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your creativity sector. and this is a wonderful time to play. Bring out your adult coloring books this evening and enjoy yourself while watching the sunset and taking in some fresh air.

Watch your favorite romantic movie and enjoy some quiet time with your favorite fur-baby. Let your inner child out and do a little drawing or play music in the background while doing the evening chores.

The Sun spends the month in your sign, so there's plenty of opportunities to reinvest your life on your own terms. You may start seeing things from a new perspective and it's a wonderful time for growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your home and family sector. If you have been exploring your family history or took a DNA test years ago, why not return to see if anyone has asked to make a connection or search your genealogy using the online library.

It's a great time to Skype with cousins or to get in touch with new family members. Plan a weekend Zoom session with your long-distance family.

The Sun spends the month in Libra, making life nostalgic for you. You will enjoy walking down memory lane hearing stories about when you were a child and learning new things about relatives who have passed on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your communication sector. It's a great time to talk about what you would like to see improve.

You may be ready to make some important changes in your life, and talking your ideas over with a therapist can be helpful to you.

It's a good time to write down your ideas and keep them handy as they are likely to change. You are more socially active this month while the Sun is in Libra bringing fresh energy from friends.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your personal property sector. Your boundaries may be tested during this time and you may feel a sense of oversharing and a need for a little more personal space than you are getting. If you have guests coming in from out of town, perhaps put breakables up and out of reach from small hands or puppies.

The Sun spends the month in Libra, your career sector. You may have difficulty switching gears from work to home more often this month.

However, you can generate a lot of business and see success with your efforts, so you may find it hard not to spend extra hours doing work than usual during this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your identity sector. You may find yourself going through moments of questioning about what you want and why. The next few days are good for evaluating your life and doing some introspective activities.

The Sun spends the day in Libra, and you're open to learning new things. Why not watch some videos to help give you ideas on how to change your wardrobe or search for helpful articles that provide insight into how life changes impact your emotions so you can understand why you're thinking about it in the first place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden things. You might find something that was lost at someone's house.

You may come back in touch with an old friend. You might find yourself discovering secrets that someone tried to keep from you, all when the Moon is in the twelfth house.

The Sun spends the month in Libra, your house of shared resources, so during the next few days, you might receive some sort of gift or inherit an item that someone else didn't want but is useful to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.