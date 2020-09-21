Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 22, 2020

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 22.

On Tuesday, the Moon will be in the freedom-loving zodiac sign Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius will harmonize with Venus in Leo which makes this an amazing day for outdoor walks, taking a job or visiting a local book store and picking up the latest thriller or novel of your choice.

The Sun prepares for a new season in Libra, too. Libra season will last until October 22, 2020.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, relationships become a focal point for you now that Libra season has begun.

During Libra season, the Sun will be opposite of your zodiac sign, so there can be growth through tension and hard work.

You may find that where you try your best to be fair and practical, you are able to see substantial benefits for your personal life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, self-care and daily habits that support sound decision-making become a priority for you now that Libra season has begun.

There can be some struggle as you test a variety of things to find out what works best for you.

You may not experience immediate success but being intuitive and listening to your body is vitally important during this time.

If you've not had your annual physical, be sure to schedule that during this season.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, fun and romance are in the air while Libra season is here. This is a wonderfully romantic time for your zodiac sign.

You may find yourself lighthearted and optimistic when it comes to love. Your charismatic nature is attractive to others.

You can easily make friends and people find you likable. People will want to be around you. You attract opportunities your way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your heart turns toward family and home for the next 30 days as Libra season begins. This is a sweet and sentimental time for your zodiac sign.

You are able to show empathy and concern for others in a natural way. You are also able to detach yourself from painful situations that you cannot control or don't understand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, over the next 30-days. communication and travel are likely to get a boost for you. Be sure to take notes so you don't forget what you said or who promised you something important.

Be open to dialogue about tough subjects. You may find yourself trying to promote peaceful chats with others.

You can get pulled into other people's disagreements in order to play the role of referee, and it's something that you may decide to avoid.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's time to focus on what you have and if you want to catch up on financial matters, Libra season can be a good time for you to make more money.

You might be able to sign some sort of a deal or contract that allows you to work in a new role.

This is a good time to negotiate new terms at work or to find a job that you enjoy that provides you with benefits that you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your solar return season is here, and it's a great time for personal growth and self-improvements.

This is a great time for a full clearing of energy. From getting rid of old clothing and items in your home that you no longer want, starting a new set of habits that affirm your desire to start fresh.

This is not only the beginning of a solar season but your birth year as a Libra, too.

So, you get to decide what you want to do with this time and how you would like your energy to be focused to make important personal improvements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, learning to let go of things that you cannot change can be a major turning point for you during Libra season.

This is a great season of healing and change for you. It's a good time to stop fighting with people that you know do not play fair.

You don't have to rewrite any rules but establish boundaries for yourself.

You may need to detach from a traumatic relationship that isn't working out for you. You can do so from a space of love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this Libra season you may make new friends and perhaps new business partnerships. This is a great time to begin networking and to establish yourself in the field as a person of trust.

If you have a business idea or have been making money with a hobby, this is the right time to make your company legal and to start announcing to the world that you're officially in business.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this can be a wonderful time for you to form a new business or to start seeing some monetary growth that is overdue in the area of your career. This is a great time for you to start looking at how to grow in your current company.

You may see areas of efficiency that you can improve. You may want to show yourself to be a team player that can maintain a level-head and provide more value to your workplace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this new solar season is a great time for learning and study.

You may have someone from a different country become important to your life at this time. This is a great time for networking.

You can become more active on social media and start meeting people from different lines of work and other countries.

You can start to study a foreign language or learn about the history of other cultures that intrigue you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this is a great time of sharing for you. Remain in the mindset of giving and take. Focus on balance within relationships.

This is a good time for you to start being mindful of your generosity and to not allow yourself to be taken advantage of even if it's in the name of being nice.

You can use Libra season as a time to learn balance and to share within reason but not at the expense of yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.