Horoscope For Today, Saturday, September 19, 2020

For today's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 19.

The Sun will be in Virgo and then the Moon will enter Scorpio (ruled by Pluto) in the afternoon, but not without a few challenging conversations before changing zodiac signs.

The Moon will square Pluto first thing in the morning, so if you're out late, problems can feel intense within an existing relationship. Pluto is one of the most powerful planets in astrology, so like a domino effect what happens now will have an effect that is long-standing.

The Moon, while still in Libra, will hit a hard aspect with Saturn, so scale back a bit, and then it will oppose Mars. Don't put pressure to perform or to do things for others unless it makes sense and feels right for you.

