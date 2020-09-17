Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 18, 2020

The Moon will be in Libra on Friday.

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 18.

The Sun is in Virgo, and the Moon will be in the Libra. Tension lies between these two zodiac signs, but there's light at the end of the tunnel on Friday.

It's been a long summer. Things may have eased up once Jupiter turned direct last week, but we are fast approaching a critical degree when the Sun departs stern Virgo to enter a more love-centric zodiac sign — Libra.

Libra is ruled by Venus. Venus is the planet of love. Friday's themes bode well for all zodiac signs. Jupiter squares Mercury pulling back too much talk from the week.

The Moon is balsamic, which means that threats may have been meaningless and nothing much will result from the tension that took place during the New Moon.

It's a good day for love, despite Mars retrograde in Aries, and it's communication with transformative Pluto and structured Saturn. In fact, anger can be a positive energy resource for change on Friday. So, use it well.

You can also check out your daily love horoscope here.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your career sector. Jupiter is the planet of growth and good luck, but while in Capricorn, it's energy is weakened.

As you are a day after the New Moon, there's an effort to be made to move you into a different direction, but it will require hard work and determination to get there.

The Moon will be in Libra today. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added difficulty to your working relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will be in Libra today, a day after the New Moon so things are starting to manifest, but first a trial.

The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added lack of confidence that you can learn something you're studying.

The planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your learning sector.

Jupiter's energy is lesser while in the tenth solar house, so as you try to learn new things you may still experience setbacks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your shared resources sector.

Material goods and resources from others have experienced delays all year, but this isn't going to be forever.

The New Moon yesterday started to take life in a new direction and change is difficult. The Moon will be in Libra today.

The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added loophole that needs to be fulfilled to get what you will have in the end.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, change is never easy, and while the New Moon's energy continues even though the Moon will be in Libra today, you have things to get done but through hardship. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added strain to a relationship.

The planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your relationship and marriage sector.

Relationships or dating may have felt restricted due to Jupiter's debilitated energy in Capricorn, but this doesn't have to stop you from trying. Keep going for what you want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your daily duties and habits sector.

Jupiter has a difficult time expressing itself in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and so what you try to start may be difficult to finish at this time.

The Moon will be in Libra today, but what was put into motion during the New Moon yesterday can continue through the rest of the month until it's completed. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added loss of time or effort toward fitness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon will be in Libra today after the New Moon in your zodiac sign took place. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added halt to your artistic expression.

The planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your play and creativity sector. There can be mental blocks to expressing your energy.

You may feel as though your light has gone out from time-to-time when trying to paint, draw, play music or even dance, but this isn't for long. For you, it's an awakening.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will be in Libra today. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added dynamic to your home.

the planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your home and family sector. This can be a time where you feel restricted in your ability to be with others that you love.

While Jupiter has been in Capricorn, family-time may have been hard to set and to keep, and the New Moon in Virgo emphasized this in some way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the New Moon in Virgo, yesterday, brought up themes that you'll experience again today, but with a desire for change.

The Moon will be in Libra today. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added conflict to a conversation.

The planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your communication sector.

Words can often get in the way while Jupiter is in the sign of Capricorn. From mixed signals to lost in translation moments, misunderstandings can abound.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your personal property and money sector.

A job or something that you wanted and worked for can experience a delay. This isn't a time to give up, but to push forward even more toward a dream.

The Moon will be in Libra today, and one day after the New Moon you're feeling the tension in a more real way. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added delay to what you are trying to attain.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your personal development sector, and this can be complicated by yesterday's New Moon, which began closure to a matter involving the past.

Your desire to learn and grow professionally may have not taken the path that you had anticipated, but while Jupiter has been in Capricorn affecting your first solar house, little has been done with ease.

The Moon will be in Libra today. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring an added hesitancy to pursue an interest or project.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this has been a time of trial and error and while Jupiter is in your twelfth solar house, what appeared to be an unlucky chapter of your life can start to show the rainbow.

The Moon will be in Libra today. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring added difficulties in addressing the past.

The planet Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn can continue to bring up your past karma, and a friendship can be involved during Virgo season that can act as a mirror into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet Jupiter spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your friendship sector.

The New Moon was yesterday, and it brought up matters related to a relationship dear to you.

The Moon will be in Libra today. The Moon squares Jupiter, and this can bring added complications to your friendships.

This can be a time where you feel like a friend has not been what you hoped. You may come to realize that you are your own best friend, and that's OK.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.