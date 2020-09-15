Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 16, 2020

A one-card reading, by zodiac sign!

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 16, 2020.

It's time to hit the reset button as a new lunar cycle begins on Wednesday.

Each month a New Moon takes place in the same zodiac sign as the Sun.

The New Moon in Virgo conjunct the Sun brings double Hermit energy.

But, it also marks the final week of a Sun in Virgo as we prepare for Libra season.

Make an intention as you complete projects and prepare for a new solar season that begins on September 23.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot cards: Strength

Aries, confidence will be there for you when you need it.

Be strong today, as you face the world you may be encountering a giant in your life. You might fear the worst, but this is a test that you can pass with flying colors.

Go forward and do what you would do if you were not afraid, and then watch how miraculous the door opens and nothing that you worried about will happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot cards: The World

Taurus, your joy can be complete when you decide that you will do what you know you ought to do. Who will you be loyal to?

At the end of the day, you need to be on the list of individuals you not only befriend but that you honor and cherish.

Spend time doing the things that you love, even while making necessary sacrifices. This is your time to strike the right balance for your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot cards: The Hierophant

Gemini, you don't need to be told the rules. You already know then and this is why you recognize a dealbreaker when you spot one before your eyes.

You are prepared to take big strides today to start carving your own niche and make your own path.

There are no excuses once you are aware that you can't go back to where you once were because you know better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot cards: Death

Cancer, when something you loved comes to an end, it's bittersweet but this your chance to talk about how wonderful a time you had and to write down your memories.

Memorialize the moment. Maybe create a journal entry with all the details. Write a little note and send it to your friend.

Take a selfie and post it on your social media for a future memory reminder. Do something that gives the gift you shared a timestamp so that you don't forget your history.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot cards: Judgement

Leo, a sound mind comes with a bit of sobriety today.

You may need to avoid jokes or distractions as you address an important matter with seriousness.

Clear your schedule. Don't waste time venting to people that really can't do anything to fix or resolve the problem.

Spend time on this yourself so that you are able to come to a resolution that you are comfortable with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot cards: The Magician

Virgo, what's your secret power? You might be an amazing homemaker.

You may love to bake or sew. There's a skill that you have developed for a long time and there can be a way to monetize it if you want to.

You might feel scared at first to try and position yourself as an expert with the one thing you know how to do, but if you were honest, you know that sharing your gifts is an act of kindness toward the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot cards: The Chariot

Libra, for too long you've been focusing on the past, but what if you committed all the time and energy you have and aimed it in the future?

You'd accomplish so much more! You don't need to keep looking at what you can't change. Focus on what you can.

A past reflection is a short-term activity that is meant to help you to understand what happened and to give you wisdom. But if you keep doing it you'll only waste precious time that you can't get back. The past has had enough of your energy. Move forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot cards: The Emperor

Scorpio, you have a lot of strength and courage, but sometimes you give it away to others and you may not even realize it.

When you're on the phone listening to a friend rant and rave, you're taking away your energy toward what you can build.

Maybe try to cut things short this time around and start to apply the time you save toward your hobbies and other interests.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot cards: The Fool

Sagittarius, you are starting off fresh and it's a great thing for you to see that this opportunity is a once in a lifetime ordeal.

You may have rushed into things before you were ready and overwhelm can tempt you to drop the ball. However, don't talk yourself out of what you started to do.

Stick to it even if it's hard and requires more attention than you had originally considered was needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot cards: Wheel of Fortune

Capricorn, there are many paths in front of you and you are going to be so fortunate soon.

The one you're meant to take is clear but you have to wait for that moment of decision.

In the meantime, don't get down and out because you're not hearing back from a job offer or a person you thought you would be with right now.

Do other things that continue to build your life and fulfill your dreams.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot cards: The Star

Aquarius, good fortune is near to you and you're not alone. Your spiritual guides are there to share their wisdom and to provide you with loving support.

Witness their presence in your life with small signs. From sequential numbers to repeat words or phrases, the spiritual realm is communicating with you each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot cards: The Moon

Pisces, something you didn't anticipate happening can feel like it's sabotaging you right now, but what if misfortune is a blessing in disguise.

You would not have tried new things if an inconvenience hadn't happened.

There is a reason why life took a turn in a direction you had not planned. It was to alert you to a much-needed change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.