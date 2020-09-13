Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 14, 2020

The Sun trines Saturn on Monday.

For today's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 14.

The Sun in Virgo trines Saturn in Capricorn making Monday perfect for organizing your projects, sticking to a routine, and getting results.

What you set your mind to do can be a game-changer on Monday as the Sun also works harmoniously with Jupiter direct and Pluto in Capricorn.

Be intentional with your time and your choices.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you are focused and practical as the Sun continues to transit through your solar house of routines and daily tasks.

You have responsibilities at the forefront of your mind. On one hand, you may be longing for more pleasure and creative play.

A goal or a dream may feel far from reality at this time, as Saturn retrograde transits your career sector making progress a challenge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you might feel the need to avoid communicating your feelings today, as Mars squares Saturn affecting your past and your learning sector.

You may choose to ignore well-intended advice today.

You may find it difficult to identify with what has worked for others in a similar situation. This can lead to frustration, but with Mercury in Libra, you are fair-minded and objective.

It's a good time to explore alternatives to a conversation until you've worked through your emotional wrestlings.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, resources become more accessible to you.

Where there may have been a delay in acquiring money or something of value through someone's assistance, financial matters start to improve and a good word can come soon that what you need will be made available to you.

Mercury squares Jupiter, a relationship may become an area of growing tension.

Miscommunication can leave a lasting impression, and perhaps not a good one.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury spends the day in your sector of family, root security and authority figures.

You long to be affirmed by those you admire and respect, but you might also feel a desire to express your own long-standing appreciation.

It's a great day for writing a handwritten letter to a parent to share their impact on your life.

The Moon will harmonize with Mercury in Libra today, making you consciously aware of money and how it provides you with opportunities to do things for others. You may become generous and help someone you know today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Jupiter spends the day in your health and wellness sector.

You're eager and concerned to do things in a healthy manner, although staying away from indulging can be a challenge. Jupiter loves to grow things and that includes a desire to eat.

The Sun in Virgo is in your sector of money, and harmonizes with Jupiter so you may find. yourself shopping more at the grocery store or making a major purchase that involves weight loss or fitness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, conversations about money and desires can be successful for you today as Mercury in Libra harmonizes with Venus in Leo.

It's a wonderful time to renegotiate a situation where compromise was not met.

The energy is good for getting back a long-lost personal item that you may have lost due to it being misplaced.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you may be self-protective right now as the Sun in Virgo activates your sector of karma and hidden things.

You may be subconsciously aware of themes that are repeating themselves in your life.

With Chiron in Aries, your relationships may be a source of discomfort as you go through this time of healing.

You may search out what's familiar and perhaps learn on lessons about love taught you from the family in the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, dreams and visions can be active today as your ruling planet, Pluto, harmonizes with Neptune retrograde.

Pay particular attention to signals that your spiritual guides are speaking to you in repetitive ways.

Sequential numbers or thinking something and then receiving a word related to your idea from a friend can be a confirmation to not ignore today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the miraculous can take place in your life today through this week as your ruling planet Jupiter works harmoniously with Uranus in Taurus.

There can be some financial gains as well in home-based business dealings.

Uranus in Taurus activates your house of daily work and so where you have been consistently applying action can start to show areas of growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun spends the day in your sector of higher learning and cultural awareness.

Today you may meet someone unlike yourself whose interests stimulate fresh ideas on how to implement important changes in your daily life.

Saturn in your sign will harmonize with Neptune in Pisces, your sector of communication making this a time where what you dream can begin to take shape with planning and consistent effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in your relationship sector while in Leo.

You are drawn to the bolder types and today you may find yourself looking for love in a bolder way.

The Moon in Leo squares Uranus in Taurus making this an ideal time to plan your next steps and to decide if you want to do things in the same way as when you grew up or try to approach your life differently.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a great idea can be a change-maker as Saturn in Capricorn brings a demand for more results including collaborative projects that involve friendships.

Neptune in your sign harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn making it an essential day for meditation, gaining clarity, and for finding new solutions to old problems.

