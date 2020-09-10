Free Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 11, 2020

A free tarot card reading each day!

Your free daily tarot card reading is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology for September 11, 2020.

The Moon enters Cancer on Friday, and the family, authority figures, and childhood experiences are featured strongly.

The Moon in Cancer brings up the Chariot tarot card. The Chariot tarot card is about overcoming life's obstacles.

It's important to move forward fearlessly believing that once you get over the mountain you're climbing that the other side will bring you to your victory.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, September 11, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aries, don't overthink. Today's choices dwell in the realm of cause and effect, so be sure to do your homework.

What you decide now can have many consequences, so it's best to be truthful with yourself and not compromise.

Ask for advice, and when you hear something wise, follow it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Taurus, be flexible. You can't always be in control, so when you are caught off-guard don't take a hard approach to solutions.

Troubles come but hard times are teachable moments that build character and grow your resilient nature.

You can do what you set your mind to, even if an obstacle or two cross your path.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, choices abound and today's can involve old and new love.

You may already know what you want but need a sign to confirm that the direction you're headed is the right one.

Passion can be a powerful motivator, so your mind may argue with your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Cancer, keep the faith. When you see signals and signs confirming that you're in the right place at the right time, believe them.

Prayers do get answered, but not always on your timeline. You may get what you want when you least expect it.

Belief grows character and faith builds when you give up on your self, but discover that fate has the final say in what happens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Leo, if it feels wrong, likely it is.

Deception and trickery can be hard to recognize when you're tired or not in tune with the gentle rhythms of life.

You have to test what you don't understand at times. It's OK to question or doubt something when your gut tells you something is off.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Virgo, stay optimistic. Miracles and good things happen every day, and so do bad ones.

But the beauty behind each moment is that you discover good in all circumstances.

Take whatever mishaps you've endured along this part of life's journey and use them for good.

You may help someone who is now in your discarded shoes and encourage their heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Libra, spend some time with yourself. Spirituality is a lifestyle.

Sometimes when life gets too busy you can forget how important it is to meditate and pray.

Slow down and reconnect with your inner voice, it's got something important to say but needs your attention and time.

Quality time isn't just for other people; it's also good to spend on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Scorpio, a loss is also a big gain. When something ends it's sad and you need to honor those moments.

Closure is important and going through the grieving process is a rightful, human thing to do.

You learn something about yourself when you give yourself permission to experience sorrow.

It's healing on many levels. Don't rush the process of goodbye; these memories make your next hello even sweeter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, embrace change. Life is what you make it, and what you say can create opportunities or limit them.

Try to speak into the Universe the greatness you want to experience.

You are unlimited when you believe in your own creative power. Use post-it notes.

Collect positivity quotes and build your confidence so that you are surrounded with promise and good energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Capricorn, try something new.

You are talented and crafty, so why not use these amazing skills that others admire you for.

A compliment can rekindle interest in something that you want to do, even if it's been a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aquarius, release your right to judge.

Judgement about how things ought to be can be subjective.

Your experiences are relative to your life and so you may be inclined to view something you don't understand with more scrutiny.

Expand your experiences and then return to see if what you know has changed your point of view.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Pisces, sensitivity is a strength. Do something empowering today, but honor your approach.

You don't have to be like everyone else, you can be yourself and experience a success.

In fact, when you do work that is true to your character, the outcome is something you feel proud to admire.

