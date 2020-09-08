Horoscope For Today, September 9, 2020

Mars retrograde starts on Wednesday!

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Here's what your horoscope for tomorrow has in store for your zodiac sign this Wednesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22, 2020. The Moon will spend the day in Gemini.

Both Virgo and Gemini are ruled by the planet Mercury which is intelligent, analytical, and meticulous.

If you have any projects to complete, such as filing, getting a room in order, or conversing about a critical problem, Wednesday can be great for these things.

What else is great to do during your horoscope for tomorrow?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, September 09, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your communication sector.

It's a perfect day for crafting the perfect handwritten note or to get your personal things in order around the house especially your desk and tech. Have too many photos saved on your cell phone?

Why not have a few printed out or uploaded to the cloud. Some might make a beautiful collage for your cover image on Facebook or as a gift to a good friend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your personal property sector.

It's a perfect day for learning how to use something you've bought but haven't tried out to its fullest capacity yet.

If you have a fancy camera or something that's complicated and technical, why not sit down for an hour and play around with it this evening.

You may have the patience and fortitude to try while the Moon is in Gemini.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your personal development sector.

It's a perfect day for trying something new and exploring some of your unique skill sets.

It's a great time for you to dabble and to be curious.

You don't have to be perfect in what you decide to try out, but you can at least have fun while you do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your healing and past sector.

It's a perfect day for releasing what has been mulling over in your mind's eye and give it to God. You may be ready to let the past deal with itself and stop holding on to a grudge.

Of course, you have been hurt but there comes a point when you cannot understand what happened or why. So, why let it dwell for longer than it should. Forgive even if you can't forget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your friendship sector.

It's a perfect day for connecting with an old friend or for making a new one.

If you've been meaning to invite someone out for a cup of coffee or have not heard from an old friend in a while, reach out by text, cell phone or email to see how things are going.

It will be great to chat and have a few laughs about the past and what's in store for the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your public image and career sector.

It's a perfect day for brushing up on some public speaking skills even if it frightens you a little bit.

You may have a presentation, interview or a meeting with a supervisor soon.

Anticipating or role-playing with a friend can be a helpful exercise for you to do today.

You will feel better when you've worked through some of the awkwardness that comes with speaking your mind.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your learning sector.

It's a perfect day for reading a book or signing up for an online class.

If you decided to take a college break due to the pandemic, there are lots of ways for you to learn new things for free online.

Try a coursera.org course or find something interesting offered by Harvard or Khan academy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your shared resource sector.

It's a perfect day for creating a fundraising page on Indiegogo or GoFundMe if you're working on something creative or need help to do a particular thing.

Even if you're shy or reserved, you may feel a stronger sense of connection with your community and write the words that communicate your needs clearly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your commitment sector.

It's a perfect day for spending time with someone you love or for deciding that a project is worth your time and energy.

If you've been uncertain about the level of involvement in a task you'd like to be, take time to think about it before making a firm commitment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your daily tasks sector.

It's a perfect day for getting chores done and working on short-term projects that create more order in your life.

If you've needed to organize a particular room or desk, give yourself permission to order a divider, sorter or organizer off of Ikea, Amazon, or the container store.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your romance and passion sector.

It's a perfect day for opening your heart to whatever captures your interest. Be open to exploring.

Remain hopeful and optimistic. Trust that if you put yourself out there and make an effort something magical can happen when you least expect it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your authority figures sector.

It's a perfect day for communicating with your supervisor or boss and asking for feedback.

If you have been doing a good job, why not ask how you might earn a promotion or eventually get a raise?

It's a great time for problem-solving at work and to present your idea to a decision-maker.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.