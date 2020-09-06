Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 7, 2020

Monday's tarot card reading is here.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon will spend the day in Taurus.

In the tarot, Taurus is the Hierophant card.

The Hierophant is about participating and collaborating with governmental institutions, organizations and following the rules.

The day's numerology will be associated with the Life Path Number 2, the Harmonizer. Like Taurus, the second zodiac sign, the number 2 is balanced, fair and even-keel.

Famous life path 2 people include Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Tim Burton.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Aries, don't beat yourself up for giving in to temptation.

You are human and it's hard to resist something that you want.

Every once in a while you have to indulge yourself with life's pleasures.

If you break a diet, forget to text someone back because you caught a nap instead, it's OK.

You can apologize and then pick back to be your best self again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Taurus, you are worried that this problem you did not plan for may ruin the best part of the day.

It won't unless you allow it. The day will still be great if you focus on what you can control which is your own attitude.

Sometimes you really do have to fake it until things improve. The joy and pleasure will follow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Gemini, you know that you have good ideas so it's hard not to follow your own path.

Right now, you may need to eat humble pie a bit.

If you said you would do something, don't ghost a person or try to back out of it.

Instead, try to make the most of the situation. Who knows?

You might realize it wasn't so bad after all and you enjoyed yourself more than you had planned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Cancer, you are off to a fresh start but if you rush and take things too quickly you won't have a chance to enjoy this journey in the way that you hoped.

You don't have to hurry to get to the end zone out of fear.

Right now, you have time and even if you're working against the clock to beat a deadline, you will still get things done on time!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Leo, The reason why your inner voice is speaking so loudly to you right now is that things are under transition.

It's important for you to stay in tune with your higher power and this requires you to remain sensitive to the creative spirit you carry within your self.

Just like you give advice to a good friend, you may have a pep talk for yourself to help you stay committed to doing what feels difficult right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Virgo, you have to conserve some of your energy so that you have enough to get through the tougher part of the day.

You may want to give your all to everyone but there comes a time when the best you have to offer must be given to your self.

Don't worry that people will judge your quality of work because the truth is you always give more than your hundred percent.

Right now focus on the big picture, and narrow your attention down to your big why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Scorpio, it's time to manage your time more effectively and perhaps even some of your things.

If your work and creative spaces are in disarray, why not invest in the tools you need to bring order into your life?

You will feel much more confident when the things you need are right at your fingertips.

Imagine all the time you'll save not having to look for stuff when it has a spot where it belongs.

Getting organized can be the first big hurdle to your plans right now. So, why not do it today?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Sagittarius, you have to make a tough, emotional decision right now.

So much of your dreams feel like they are on the line, but if you believe in what you're doing, don't allow the money to be an indicator of your success now or in the future.

Even the most successful people go through difficulties. This is what makes your story so powerful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Capricorn, joy and happiness are amazing things to feel.

Today, do things that help to bring these emotions into your life in a big way.

You don't have to do anything fancy. Maybe take a walk or watch the sunset.

See the stars or enjoy a simple moment with the person you love at the end of the day doing things that are meaningful to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Aquarius. situations change so you will want to remain adaptable.

You may not know how you're going to get through things today, but the willingness to try sets you up for success.

If you are able to stick to your schedule and not allow things to divert your attention from your goals and objectives, you not only will have a great day but surpass all your expectations.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Pisces, it's time to do something creative even if it's just drawing little stick figures on a pad of paper during a Zoom meeting for work.

You have to let your inner artist out somehow today so that you don't miss out on crafting or drawing a piece of work that brings you much pride and pleasure for having done.

Take time to do something simple, fun, and beautiful just for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.