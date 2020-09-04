Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 5, 2020

Mercury enters Libra on Saturday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries.

The Aries Moon will square Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto tomorrow, so changes made will be difficult but long-lasting. If you have an option to wait for a big decision, this may be a wise option.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Libra on Saturday. Mercury in Libra is fair, just, and focused on communicating legal matters that benefit all members of a community.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your health and wellbeing, including daily tasks and things that you do each day for work.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your habits and fine-tune them.

The Moon will spend a day in the sign of Aries your personal development sector.

With Mars in Aries, you are super-charged to get things done. If you needed motivation, you will have ample amounts of it.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Something critical can happen in your work and career life.

You may be undergoing some form of transformation where you experience a loss and a gain at the same time.

This can be a loss of employment followed by a job offer that was better than what you currently have. You may find that your time is less open but the structure is good for progress.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, make today a prime time for networking and associating with coworkers or friends that you enjoy talking with.

Be open to new exchanges with the sharing of unique ideas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your personal enjoyment and perhaps even romance.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your wants and desires and to pursue opportunities when they become available.

The Moon is in the sign of Aries today, your healing sector. You might experience some sort of snap awareness that leads you to make an important decision.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. A powerful change can take place impacting your outlook in life

With the planet of communication, Mercury entering the zodiac sign of Libra today, your habits and daily routines may also undergo a serious change that could also require a move or important discussions with people you work or live with.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your authority sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to mentorships, relationships with parents and elders in your family and the people you respect and admire.

The Moon will be in Aries today, your friendship sector. You might meet someone new suddenly and click with ease.

Be careful with friends that you tend to bump heads with as well, as you could enter into an unnecessary argument without trying.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which can lead to some difficulty in accessing what you want and need today in the area of money or items shared with someone else.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, which can be helpful in persuasive speaking.

You may start to see your passionate, expressive side come out in full force and help you to convince others to see your point of view.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your communication sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your words and actions; be sure that they match. You may also be inclined to judge others harshly when their words are spoken without much forethought.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries, your career sector. Today, focus on quick tasks that make your productivity level increase at work.

You will need to make decisions on what type of activities to dwell on or which to devote the most attention to. For repetitive tasks, prepared to be bored, but try not to drop the ball.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Some relationship tension or growing pains can be underway at this time. You may experience a desire for space or a need to call time out to sort your thoughts.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, your authority sector. You can easily command your own path and speak up for yourself when needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to personal property and possessions sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to what you have and how much you need. You may become more frugal and decisive about the things you don't want to have in your life.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your personal philosophy and your higher learning sector. You can learn best by taking the lead and doing. Even if you make a few mistakes along the way, being hands-on will help you the most.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today. Your communication sector.

At this time you may feel like you have to speak aloud more in order to understand what you're experiencing. It's a great time to explore your big why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your personal development and identity sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your goals and dreams. You are ready to fine-tune them and to take the action necessary to accomplish your big goals.

The Moon will be in Aries today, activating your shared resource sector.

Be mindful of how you manage other people's things as you could accidentally lose an object or cause a break. Be careful with what you do and try not to rush when handling things.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today. Your personal property sector. It's a great time to negotiate fees or to try and strike a bargain for an item you're buying.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your healing and growth sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your past and to let it go. Even if you need time to do so, you may finally decide to commit to the work required to do so.

The Moon will spend the day in Aries, your relationship sector. You may be ready to go off on an adventure, and if you cannot, you'll feel moody about it.

It's a good day to stay both physically active and participate in something more competitive such as video games, Word With Friends or even a simple board game at the end of the day.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, your personal development sector.

You may go through some indecision and feel unsure about what you want in life. You might be more open-minded right now, including accepting that not all situations are black and white.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your friendship sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to the people you associate with the most. You may be ready to start branching out your relationships and meet new people.

The Moon will be in Aries today, which prompts you to focus on health and wellness. Your daily duties sector can create a need for new routines. Be open to change.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. You may find that you're able to get along much better with friends and establish critical boundaries in your relationships.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, your healing sector. Spend time alone with yourself and give yourself room to breathe and process your emotional energy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to work and career sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your job and the type of responsibilities you have. You might experience a renegotiation of terms or have to change the course of your career soon.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aries today, your passion sector.

Be willing to admit when you're wrong and when you're interested in someone, don't hide your feelings. Be open and transparent as it could get things moving in the direction you hope for.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. You may realize that you need less than you had once thought and value time much more than money.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, your friendship sector. Childhood friends or an X may try to walk back into your path.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your personal philosophies sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your beliefs and even your religion. You might be ready to explore other faiths or dabble in the occult.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, your authority sector. You could come across as bossier than usual. You may try to command more respect without having earned it. Stay humble and honor the process.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. You may experience some personal changes that are difficult right now, but necessary.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, your work and your career sector. A situation that wasn't fair may start to balance itself out at work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your shared resources sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to the resources that are available to you.

If you have a need, perhaps you can barter and trade services with a friend who has the ability to help you and needs your help, too.

The Moon will be in Aries, your communication sector. Try to avoid making too many snap decisions or judging someone for not picking up on a subject or skill as quickly as you have done.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Anticipate that what you had been holding on to will not be available to you in the same capacity.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, your higher learning sector. If you're considering going back to school, now is a good time to look at what type of scholarships or aid is available for students.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which makes you more attentive toward matters related to your relationship sector.

It's a good time to pay close attention to your love life and the emotional experiences you are participating in lately.

You might be ready to get back into dating or if you're unhappy in a relationship, decide that it's time to back out.

The Moon will be in Aries, your personal property, and your money sector. Be careful not to go shopping and spend beyond your budget. If you feel like rewarding yourself with a gift, keep your budget in mind.

The Moon in Aries will square Saturn and Jupiter in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Anticipate some changes to take place with your friends. You may receive news that someone is planning to relocate due to a job.

The planet of communication, Mercury, will enter the zodiac sign of Libra today, your shared resources sector. Be sure to ask the Universe for what you need and to anticipate being heard and getting something accomplished.

