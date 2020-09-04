Daily Tarot Card Reading, September 5, 2020

Saturday's tarot card reading is here!

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs in astrology is here for all zodiac signs starting Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Here's what your tarot cards have in store for you this Saturday, by zodiac sign.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, which is associated with The Emperor tarot card.

A Moon sign in Aries brings impulsivity, flashes of anger, and slight moodiness to the day's energy. Famous people with an Aries Moon include Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, and Selena Gomez.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

The Humanitarian invites us to explore empathy and purpose by helping our friends, family, and people in our community.

What else will your daily tarot card reading predict for your zodiac sign starting tomorrow?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, September 05, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Aries, the Magician tarot card is a sign that you have many useful talents but aren't taking the time to develop them.

You may think that a particular trait or skill you have acquired with times is inconsequential.

However, there may be a benefit to you fine-tuning it, especially if you've been thinking about it more lately. Trust the Universe's nudge that you should work on a particular skill.

You may discover later on that you were being prepared all along for an opportunity when the time was right

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Taurus, deep down inside you know that you are here with a purpose, so when opportunities come your way, it can cause a crisis of belief.

You may feel as though you have to sacrifice between your mission in life and making money.

Perhaps, with times being hard right now, you're concerned that letting a good thing pass you by may mean waiting longer than you want for what you're hoping will happen, but possibly not right away.

It can be nerve-wracking when you wonder when the right thing will come along.

If you're unsure what to sacrifice during this time, albeit the path you think you're supposed to take or your overall dreams, take time and out to think things over so you feel good about what you decide to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Gemini, visualize the future and what you want to manifest in your lifetime.

Quality time with the universe is important, so try not to underestimate the power of downtime.

You may love to chat and socialize with others, but there's a certain type of magic that happens when you make time to be still and let your mind and heart connect with your higher power.

You may find that there's a seriously necessary to this task but when you do it you'll unlock the wisdom you carry inside your heart from all your life experiences, and then some. Schedule a break from the noise today or this weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Cancer, it takes courage to accept life on its terms. You may not agree or even think that it was fair to receive the lot you were dealt with right now.

A part of you may be going through all the emotions that are associated with disappointment, but soon you will come to terms with this situation.

Soon you will realize that the right thing happened at the right time not just for your protection but to put you on a pattern that worked best with your life's purpose.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Leo, you have an abundance of opportunities before you, and it can take time, sweat, and tears to make what you want to work in the way you see it in your mind.

From changing your schedule to trying to find people who love you to support you when you need it most, this period of your life can feel like you're juggling many tasks at the same time.

You could decide to give up, but that wouldn't be like you. Instead, stick it out and ride out each situation. Soon, you will sit back admire your hard work. You can do anything that you set your mind out to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Virgo, you may be going through a crisis of belief and trusting something unseen is the last thing you want to do right now. You want actions not just words, and hallow promises aren’t going to cut it either.

While it can be hard to fight against growing cynicism, it’s important not to let anger or hurt harden your heart.

The world may not be what you thought it would be but that doesn’t mean your creator loves you any less.

It’s ok to not want to ask in faith for what you want, and when those times of doubt come, the universe is big enough for you to speak directly about your growing impatience and frustration.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Libra, sometimes things lurk in the background and you can’t put your finger on what they are.

Your gut may be trying to understand so there’s an overall sense that you must keep searching for answers or probe for solutions. Your mind won’t rest until the job is completely done.

You may be at the start of this journey where you are searching for closure, but don’t give up until it’s done.

At first, things can feel complicated, especially when you don’t even know the right questions to ask.

The important part is being willing to strive until you’re finally able to relax knowing that you arrived at a conclusion you can accept.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Scorpio, starting something from scratch can be a lot of fun and exciting.

You might be going through all the emotions of bringing a fresh idea to the market or introducing a new concept to the world.

You may feel the need to share all you’re going through with the world but the truth is this is your baby and some of its creation will happen in private.

When the it’s time for the big reveal, you’ll know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Sagittarius, you’re courage is growing each day.

You may have faced the worst of your fears now and it proved you to be stronger than you had once thought that you were.

You don’t want to stop before the journey is done. It’s not good to think that just because you’ve gotten through the worst part that it’s time to relax.

Celebrate your victory when all has been said and done.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Capricorn, you may feel the need to let someone or something go, but you are trying to justify or explain the reasons why.

You don’t have to tell people why you made a decision. It’s your right to do what’s best for you. You can just excuse yourself from the event or situation politely.

When something isn’t right for you, and you let it go, you make room for the person who is meant to be there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Aquarius, when you’re first making plans you may not think it’s necessary to be overly organized but this time around it might be your wisest decision.

There’s a lot of things to manage and so setting up a system is the best way for you to keep tabs on all that you’re doing.

You’ll be able to know what needs your attention right away and what can be held off until later when you take time to structure your day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Pisces, you have a lot of great ideas so don’t let them go to waste.

It can feel like doing crafts or art isn’t productive or a poor use of your time because that’s not what others seem to place value on.

Only you know what’s in your best interest right now. There’s a place in the world for artists and their work.

You are making the world a better place for everyone by adding beauty to it. Don’t be afraid to take a stand for your right to be an artistic person.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.