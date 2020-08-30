Horoscope For Tomorrow, August 31, 2020

The Moon will be in Aquarius on Monday.

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with an astrology forecast for you and all zodiac signs starting on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Here's what your horoscope for tomorrow has in store for your zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo keeping the focus on getting things done in a practical way.

The waxing gibbous Moon will be located in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Moon in Aquarius is about friendships and innovation. The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Mars in Aries which brings out self-driven pursuits.

Tomorrow is a great day for action and if you have a friend who is motivational and inspiring, ask them for some positive energy to strengthen your resolve.

What else will your horoscope for tomorrow bring your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, August 31, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your friendship sector.

You may be drawn to unique people and become curious about their experiences.

This is a good day to study astrology or the tarot and if you're interested in it, getting an astrologer or tarotist to do a reading.

Mars is in Aries your personal development sector, and right now your determination is strong.

It's a good time to pursue self-knowledge and understanding while learning best practices for controlling your temper.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize Mars in Aries, so friends can encourage you to be brave and embrace your uniqueness.

You have an opportunity to stand out from the crowd, so enjoy it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your work and career sector.

You may be drawn to take a job that is out of your current field of expertise. This is a good time to pursue an innovative approach to using technology.

You may be interested in networking opportunities with individuals who have experience in what you hope to do eventually.

The day is best suited for branching out your interests and diversifying your skill sets.

Mars is in Aries your past and dream sector, so looking to what you used to do in childhood can be significant.

Perhaps you used to dream about doing something but settled on a different vocation for the wrong reasons.

Or maybe you know you're not where you belong but don't know what took you off course. Take time to explore those questions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your personal philosophies sector.

You may be interested in learning astrology at this time.

You might find yourself coming across astrologers or people who read their own cards and this can be encouraging to you to try to study this subject in greater detail.

Mars is in Aries your friendship sector, and this can motivate you to be more involved with relationships that mean something to you. You might be the one to initiate dinner plans or phone calls.

If you have friends that aren't meant for this season of life, something can change through a disagreement and create a want of distance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your shared resources sector.

You might become more interested in humanistic causes. It can be difficult to turn a blind eye on those in need.

You can do things that make a difference in your community or get involved as a volunteer for organizations that support matters that touch your heart.

It's a good day for doing a food bank donation or making a donation to your political candidate of choice.

Mars is in Aries your career and work sector. So, work is also something you are prepared to do. It's a day for rolling up your sleeves and for being hands-on using your skillsets.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your relationship sector.

You may find that you're ready for some personal space. You might be interested in the mental and emotional health benefits of me-time.

You may not be interested in small talk or mindless games, but want to spend time on things that tantalize your mind and pique your interests.

Mars is in Aries your personal philosophies sector. What you understand becomes a part of your life choices. You may be consumed by asking why things that don't make sense.

You may also feel experimental about trying something new just to find out what the outcome is like.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your daily duties sector.

You may find that you are interested in testing out the latest technologies that promise to simplify or streamline your life.

You may decide to download an app for money management or to buy a Robo vacuum cleaner to help make housework less a chore.

It's a great time to revise your routine so that it's less time consuming for you. If your budget allows it, you could hire a maid.

Mars is in Aries your shared resources sector. If you're living with others, it's a good time to approach the group about making some investments in things that helps everyone.

From updating appliances to getting something done by an outside company so everyone gets to sleep in later, tackling chores in a hands-off way can make sense.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your happiness and play sector. It's a good day for taking a trip or planning one.

You may find that you are interested in international travel. You might even be asked to take a trip with a friend out of country.

If you have not gotten or updated your passport, it's a good time to look at the process and plan to do so in the near future. You might find a road trip enjoyable even if it's just around town.

Mars is in Aries your commitment sector, and this is a great time to look at your plans and see where you can clear your itinerary for a vacation. If you have a tendency to go with the flow, being more controlled with your time is advisable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your family and childhood sector.

This is a good time to try and understand the family dynamics and why you may have felt like you were always on the outside to some degree.

Your uniqueness can be at the forefront of your mind right now. You might even decide to accentuate it or embrace it.

Mars is in Aries your shared duties sector, and this is a time when you're motivated to get others to take ownership of their responsibilities and if that doesn't happen it could make you angry.

You may wrestle with anger issues this weekend and it borders along the lines of control.

Take a deep breath and focus on the big picture. Remind yourself that each day has its own worry and you can choose where to focus your energy most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your communication sector. This can be a great time to start learning a new language.

You might decide to try computer programming or t register to study for a coding certificate. You could become interested in brushing up on the French or Spanish you studied in high school or forgotten.

If you have a language learning app, it's a good time to start using it again.

Mars is in Aries your play sector. Discovering the connection between culture and language can be intriguing and fun for you right now.

You might decide to immerse yourself by listening to a foreign language on the radio or television.

You might find it fun to watch foreign movies with subtitles to see if you understand what is being said, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your personal resources sector. This is a great time to evaluate all that you have and to see how it enhances your life.

You might have things that are antiques in the garage or attic and it's time to bring them out and put them where others can enjoy them.

You may find a trip to a museum is a fun way to learn about what others owned and how they came into possession of those artifacts.

Mars is in Aries your authority and family sector making this weekend a time of family and community.

Gather old family recipes and stories. Look at your legacy and listen about the challenges your family faced when times were different. Be the family historian and write them down.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your personal development sector. It's a great day to embrace your unique skills and interests and start to pursue them.

Perhaps you have bought clothing and it's in your closet and you'll never wear it because it's not your style.

Donate those items. If you've been wanting a new tattoo or have always wanted to get a piercing, you may decide that this year you will do so and start to plan it out.

Mars is in Aries your communication sector. This is a great time to call places and to talk with people who are experts in what you want to do personally or professionally.

It's a good day for learning about yourself and for indulging yourself in your interests.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your past sector.

This is a good day for letting the past go behind you and moving for a better future.

You might have felt attached to a situation because it affected your identity or hurt your feelings.

Today, it can be easier to detach yourself from the overall situation and rethink these matters in your life.

You might take what was once a disappointment and turn it into something better. It's a day to renew your commitment to happiness and take steps in that direction.

Mars is in Aries your personal resources sector, and this is a time to embrace all that you have and are in life.

You can bring out old journals and review what you wrote during a dark time to help you truly see how far you've come and that you're filled with courage to go even further with time.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.