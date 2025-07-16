Hope Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On July 17

On July 17, 2025, hope arrives for three zodiac signs. All those bad moods and worry-filled days are almost over. Hope springs eternal when Venus aligns with the Moon, and for three zodiac signs, a good day is in store, for sure.

We are at the beginning of a new time, and hope rings true for Gemini, Virgo, and Aquarius. It couldn't come at a better time either. We feel good about our choices, and we wish to proceed. Courage also plays a big role on this day, July 17, as Venus' energy helps us to bravely align with what we truly love. In the pursuit of love and light, we usher in the new era of hope.

1. Gemini

Experience has taught you to become cautious, Gemini. While this is certainly a great lesson to learn and refer to, it may be time to soften that edge and start living with a bit of vulnerability.

During the Venus-Moon alignment, you will learn that you don't always need to be so on edge. There is so much out there for you, Gemini, and on this day, July 17, you may just want to go for it.

The message of hope is strong, but it is also realistic. You believe that there is something out there for you, and now, at this point, nothing is stopping you from going for it full force. Good luck. Let hope lead the way, Gemini.

2. Virgo

You feel as though you have finally taken on that giant in your life, Virgo. In other words, that one thing that really held you back no longer has nearly as much power over you. This not only brings you hope, but it sets you on a course of positive action.

In the past, you have often felt hopeless due to your own ability to cope with the reality of it all. This day, July 17, brings you that softening, sweet Venus energy, and this makes all the difference in how you go about things.

Day by day, things get better for you. You see hope on the horizon, and it doesn't feel as if you are kidding yourself. You believe that you can improve, adapt, and grow, and so you do, Virgo.

3. Aquarius

It's time to wake up from that strange dream you believe you've been having, Aquarius. The strangeness was something you held on to so that you didn't have to deal with reality, but it's time to wake up.

This is a fantastically great move, Aquarius, and you will find that during the Venus alignment on July 17, your confidence beats out any neurotic stronghold. You are about to change your life for the better, and you know it.

You are in great luck during this day, as that glimmer of hope shines through and makes everything about July 17 feel special and magical. It really is a great day to be YOU, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.