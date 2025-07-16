Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 17, 2025

After July 17, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. You can pretty much always rely on the transit of Moon trine Mercury to deliver the goods when needed. That means that this is a very powerful day for receiving insight. Stay open and reap the rewards.

July 17 has us on our feet and ready for action. Something shifts, and it might have to do with how we perceive things. What we were once totally closed off to now seems doable, and maybe even good. Hmm... so we CAN change after all. Leave it to Moon trine Mercury to make changes fast, efficient, and available to all. For Gemini, Cancer, Leo, and Sagittarius, the signs arrive quickly, and the effects are lasting and positive.

1. Gemini

Your ruling planet, Mercury, is in full effect, and on July 17, you’re in your element and then some. But something about this day feels different, and you are going to get to the bottom of it.

It’s as if the universe is trying to tell you something, and it might come to you through a conversation, a headline, or something said in jest. One person's personal joke may be just the sign you were looking for.

Maybe this day is about getting real with yourself, so that you aren't taken the wrong way. That Mercury energy isn't just about lightning-fast results; it's also about truth being revealed. Honestly, that's just what you need. Pay attention to the signs, Gemini.

2. Cancer

The power-packed sign that you will receive on this day, July 17, tells you that it's time to unburden yourself, Cancer. You've been holding a lot inside, and it's not doing you any good to keep it all in.

During Moon trine Mercury, you not only see a way to relieve yourself from the stress you've been clinging tightly to, but you also see that everything around you is safe. It's OK to be real and to be you. No one is going to harm you.

This is major for you, Cancer, as you tend to keep it all in simply because you fear others not approving of you. So, just let it out and don't sweat the small stuff. Everything is in the process of working itself out.

3. Leo

If you've been looking for an obvious sign that tells you where to go, when to do it, and how you should approach it, then stay open on this day, July 17, Leo. Your sign is about to arrive with bows on it.

During Moon trine Mercury, the signs you receive point you in the direction of clarity. So, if there's been a misunderstanding in your life, something that's caused friction with another person, you'll get to the point on this day and sort it all out.

The universe is absolutely on your side during this transit, Leo, as it knows you've been in dire need of direction. If you have something to say to break the ice, then go for it. It all works out to your advantage.

4. Sagittarius

The interesting thing about this day, July 17, is that during the transit of the Moon trine Mercury, you find what you're looking for. It may come to you in a roundabout way, but clarity is key here, Sagittarius.

On this day, you are receiving important info, and what you hear, see, or get involved with literally changes your opinion on something. And it's all good.

So, the signs from the universe are unusually blatant, and you're OK with that because truth rules in the Sagittarius world. Now is the time to speak up and live in that truth. Nobody does it like you do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.