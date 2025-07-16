3 Zodiac Signs Find The Answers They're Looking For On July 17, 2025

On July 17, 2025, three zodiac signs find the answers they're looking for during Moon trine Mercury. It's nice when we know in our hearts that we're about to experience a change in our lives. It's even nicer to think we are ready for it, on all levels. On this day, we are physically capable and mentally ready. It's all good.

The zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, and Sagittarius will really be feeling it on this day, July 17, and it's all a part of the plan. When we have positivity as our foundation, we can accomplish great things. If answers are what we seek, we will find them on this day. We can turn it all around for the best, and we will. Let us welcome the change that brings about the best fortune.

1. Aries

Answers come to you on July 17, and the timing couldn't be better. You've been on hold for too long, waiting around for something to change. During Moon trine Mercury, things don't just change, they improve.

You're on the way to the top, Aries, and that lively Mercury energy has you feeling mighty good about how you approach it all. You've got the gift of gab at this time, and your conversations will all be very rewarding.

If one thing leads to another, then you can expect this day to look like a chain of events that all take you to a better state of mind. Problems get solved, new plans begin, and all of them are good, good, good!

2. Taurus

You may find that on July 17, during the transit of Moon trine Mercury, results come quickly, and so much of it takes place during conversations with the people in your life. You may find out something that really makes your day, Taurus.

This brings you closure. You aren't stuck wondering anymore. In fact, the knowledge you receive at this time is something you can work with, and something you know can help you to improve.

If all is well in your world, then all is right with everything, and this will be something you see as your great fortune. Change is on the horizon, and all of it is promising and exciting.

3. Sagittarius

So much is released for you on this day, July 17, and the release of that pent-up energy leaves you feeling clearheaded and braced for positive change. You've needed to get something off your chest for a while, Sagittarius, and Moon trine Mercury is just the transit to expedite that action.

You've always been good at expressing yourself, and withholding what you really feel never sits well with you. So, on this day, when you finally get it all out of your system, you'll notice the magic take place.

This is when the new ideas come to you, along with new hopes and dreams. Fortune turns and favors you, and you are so ready for it, Sagittarius. Make the best of it, as per usual!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.