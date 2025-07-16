Financial Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Beginning On July 17, 2025

On July 17, 2025, financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. That may be hard to believe, but on Thursday, the Aries Half Moon shows us that the fight has finally come to a close.

The Aries Half Moon brings clarity and motion, and for Libra, Capricorn, and Pisces, this signals the start of real progress. This could imply a new job or another new way to bring in income. We know that this has been brewing for a while now, so even though we felt stress and financial worry, we also knew that something had to give. Well, it's about to give right now. Give back. To us. Oh yes.

1. Libra

Right now, you feel the financial pressure so strongly that if something doesn't change pronto, you'll go out of your mind. Well, hold on there, Libra. Nothing is going to get that far because during the Half Moon in Aries, you get that second wind.

And that's what helps you hang on and sort things out. You may be feeling the brunt of certain financial pressures, but that little Aries push helps you feel as if there's hope. And there is.

While there's still so much to do to get yourself out of this bind, at least you know now that you can and will do all that you must. Success is the result here, Libra, so no worries. Hang in there, baby!

2. Capricorn

It’s been a grind, Capricorn, and you’ve carried the burden quietly, as per usual. On July 17, during the Aries Half Moon, that weight begins to lift, and it feels like something you can celebrate. Hang tight, this is just the beginning.

Financial woes are not your style, but that doesn't mean they don't show up now and then. You find this annoying and insufferable, but you hold on to the idea that all things must pass. And they do. Leave it to Aries to get things on the move.

It took effort to get here, and you’re not looking for handouts. You've always been willing to do the heavy lifting on your own. You've seen good days and not-so-good days, but on July 17, the only kind of day you see is excellent.

3. Pisces

Telling you not to worry might be a moot point, as you tend to worry anyway, and having financial burdens never really does anything but make the worry worse. That's OK, it's just something you need to let out of your system.

During the Aries Half Moon, however, you seem to pull courage and stamina out of thin air. OK, so you have a few bills to pay — join the club! We all deal with this every day, but YOU have found peace, somehow.

Maybe it really all just boils down to an attitude shift. Because, on this day, July 17, you will notice that if you take the focus off the worry and the financial stress, you actually give yourself more room for joy to take over. It works.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.